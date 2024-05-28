Photo courtesy of SDOT On display were an extended crane (middle), aerial bucket truck (L) and under bridge inspection truck.

On Sat., May 11, Seattle Department of Transportation specialists participated in the Junior League of Seattle's 11th Annual "Touch-A-Truck" event at the University of Washington. This yearly, community-based education and fundraising event gives kids and families the chance to explore a wide variety of vehicles, including those from public agencies and private companies in the region.

Attendees could view, touch and step into vehicles outfitted for emergency response, utility work, heavy construction, landscaping, transportation infrastructure, goods delivery and more. This year, hundreds of people joined SDOT and other local agencies to enjoy hands-on learning, crafts, games and food trucks.

This year featured the Under Bridge Inspection Truck, a vehicle used by SDOT teams for bridge inspection and maintenance. The agency oversees more than 130 bridges in Seattle and its crews use these vehicles to proactively inspect, maintain and regularly upkeep the many bridges in the city. The event also featured a crane truck and an SDOT Response Team (SRT) truck.

Mariner Moose, the mascot of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners, was on hand to support crew members and the important work they do to keep the city's transportation system operating smoothly.

Photo courtesy of SDOT

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

