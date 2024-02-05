List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Sebastian Ward Named Key Accounts Manager of TOMRA Recycling Sorting

    Mon February 05, 2024 - National Edition
    TOMRA Recycling


    Sebastian Ward
    Photo courtesy of TOMRA Recycling Sorting
    Sebastian Ward

    Global leading supplier of sensor-based sorting solutions, TOMRA Recycling Sorting, announced Sebastian Ward as the key accounts manager of North America.

    In his new role, Ward is tasked with working closely with larger recycling operations throughout the United States and Canada to provide sorting solutions unique to the needs of customers with multiple systems working at different locations. He also will lead key initiatives with plant building and technology partners to expand the applications for TOMRA's advanced sorting solutions.

    "Sebastian's unique combination of building brands with both business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies will serve TOMRA Recycling Sorting well, as we continue to build the TOMRA brand in North America," said Ty Rhoad, regional director Americas for TOMRA Recycling Sorting.

    "Having worked with many recycling plant operators, one thing that remains a common feature is their trust in TOMRA, and it's this level of trust that will allow us to continue being a value add in today's constantly evolving market," Ward said.

    Ward offers more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing and has excelled in building brands and operations for companies in the cabinet, lab instrument and material recycling industries. Most recently, he was vice president of eFACTOR3, a recycling plant builder specializing in providing customized solutions ranging from single machines to complete integrated systems.

    Thriving on challenge, Ward sees much opportunity with TOMRA's sensor-based sorting solutions.

    "TOMRA's leading sorting technology is poised to help recyclers build toward the future and address the pressing need for both quality and quantity of recycled materials," he said. "I look forward to building relationships with our customers and contributing to TOMRA's success with national recyclers. We will also work to forge new relationships with companies that serve smaller recyclers, so they, too, can take advantage of plant automation efficiency gains offered by TOMRA technology."

    Ward is field based with an office located in Knoxville, Tenn. He can be reached at 916/990-7111 or [email protected].

    For more information, visit www.tomra.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




