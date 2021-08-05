The latest LeeBoy 6150 purchase was delivered and put into service in Winter Garden, Fla., for a new subdivision paving job.

Turnkey, grass to asphalt paving company Seminole Asphalt Paving Inc. recently added its fifth LeeBoy 6150 to its fleet of equipment. The company's total machine fleet totals almost 60 machines and includes eight LeeBoys, two Rosco Maximizer distributors, dump trucks and other earthmoving machines.

Company president and owner Kenny Floyd said the company has been buying LeeBoy and Rosco machines for 20 years.

"Over the years we've stuck with the machines because they're tried and true, have proven themselves and come with tremendous backing and support from the people behind the machines."

At a tennis court job site just off Boggy Creek Road in Orlando, one of the crews for Seminole Asphalt Paving was about to put down about 120 tons of asphalt in a three-hour period with a LeeBoy 6150, while Seminole crews were working the other 6150's at other sites around central Florida.

Why is Seminole Asphalt Paving completely "set" on one paver model?

"Over the last few years we've seen tremendous innovation and improvements in the screed systems, the conveyor systems, the longevity of the newer parts and bearings," said Floyd. "We get a lot more hours out of our new LeeBoy machines.

"We lay a lot of asphalt. Each of our crews average 400 to 600 tons a day — every day — all year long. We don't have winter breaks, but when it rains we don't pave. We probably have maybe three cold days a year that we can't pave, other than that we pave every day — five days a week. Every day we have three crews out working and two subs paving as well."

Seminole Asphalt Paving has a niche for working on larger scale work, including subdivision and school paving, as well as city and municipality work. The LeeBoy 6150 seems to provide the perfect production quality and volume needed for the company and Floyd said he "can't say enough about the partnership with Dobbs and LeeBoy."

In a conversation with Floyd, Brian Hall, his LeeBoy representative, said the partnership between LeeBoy and Floyd's crews includes providing feedback of what they see as good and what they see as not so good on the paver and what kind of innovations LeeBoy might need to make to improve their machine.

"We invite them to give us as much feedback as possible," Hall said. "Some of their feedback has already led to machine changes. Whether it be good, bad or indifferent, it's people like Seminole Asphalt Paving that we're building machines for. They're in our wheelhouse and if they have something in mind that they need in their machine for their job or to make them more profitable — we'll 100 percent look at it.

When it comes to machine maintenance and quick repairs, Floyd said when he needs something or has ideas it's just a phone call away to share with the manufacturer or the dealer.

"When you have seven or eight loads of asphalt sitting in front of you and you have an issue with a machine, you gotta' figure out how to fix something quick. I have a regular LeeBoy technician who is available 99 percent of the time to answer my phone call the first time. The other 1 percent, there's always someone else I can call. That goes a long way.

"If it's not warranty work, all service and maintenance on our LeeBoy and Rosco Maximizer products are done in-house and sometimes we'll even do the warranty work if it's faster and easier for us to do it. Having three mobile mechanics on staff helps to ensure quick work on all equipment in the fleet," Floyd said.

Seminole Asphalt Paving is serious about getting the work done with virtually zero down time.

"Each crew has multiples of everything. We have two rollers and two pavers on each job to ensure we don't miss a beat. We're ready for anything that comes our way."

Floyd concluded by saying that the root of his business comes from the simple things, like paying your bills, sending out clean machines for best possible image and buying highly functional machines.

"LeeBoy representatives have been great people to work with. They are out to see us on a regular basis. I can't say any more. Anyone who owns a LeeBoy hopefully knows that assistance on anything is only a phone call way. These are high tech — yet simple machines."

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

