(L-R): Managing Director of the site Michael Seiferling, Shareholder Walter Sennebogen, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Member of Parliament Károly Kontrát opened the plant on May 26, 2023.

With the official opening of the new steel plant of Termelés-Logistic-Centrum GmbH in Litér (Hungary), SENNEBOGEN is continuing its growth strategy while expanding its capacity for steel assemblies and welded constructions.

This 315,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and modern office complex was built on a 32-acre site about half an hour's drive from the first SENNEBOGEN steel plant in Balatonfüred. The ribbon cutting ceremonies were held on May 26, 2023. In attendance was shareholder Walter Sennebogen and the managing director of the site, Michael Seiferling, together with the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and MP Károly Kontrát.

Walter Sennebogen, representing SENNEBOGEN, outlined their strategy, "Termelés-Logistic-Centrum GmbH is our most important supplier of steel assemblies. With this greenfield investment in Hungary, we are not only expanding our capacities to meet the growing demand, but also building reserves for the future."

Increase in Capacity Due to Clean-Slate Approach

Designed for handling large and heavy components up to approximately 98 ft. long and weighing in at 50,000 lb., this production facility will produce 40,000,000 lb. of steel structures per year in its current configuration. Its warehousing, work preparation and intralogistics are optimized and geared towards the particularly large components and will deliver increased capacity.

Significant investment also was made in modern machine tools and machining centers for mechanical processing as well as flame and laser cutting.

As is the case in all SENNEBOGEN facilities, a holistic design approach was used. Every step of the production process was considered. To complement the manufacturing process, an ergonomically sophisticated welding area for the production of welded structures was created, as was a paint shop equipped to the latest standards.

"With the new plant, we are supplementing our previous steel component production capacity in Balatonfüred. The locations are also logistically connected via plant traffic," said Seiferling.

Modern Workplace, Sustainability Go Hand-in-Hand

SENNEBOGEN's investment and greenfield approach in this growth strategy, while securing SENNEBOGEN's supply chain, created 80 new skill jobs for construction mechanics and welding technology specialists.

According to Walter Sennebogen, the sustainability aspect also played a key role in the design of the new location: "The plant is equipped with a photovoltaic system with an output of 2.4 megawatts so that it will be energy self-sufficient with the electrical power generated from its PV system. The office building is also heated with energy-efficient underfloor heating and the production hall with low-temperature heating via concrete core activation."

As reported by Constantino Lannes, President of SENNEBOGEN LLC, this is all part of looking "Beyond the Machine" and meeting customer demand.

"We were thrilled to learn about this investment when it was first decided over 2.5 years ago and today this is going to allow us to continue to meet customer expectation in terms of meeting the market demand."

