Thu May 04, 2023 - National Edition
Traditional mine trucks have specific limitations when it comes to speed and distance. A mine tipper trailer can open up new possibilities for hauling ore more than 6 miles with higher efficiency.
Traditional mine trucks haul significant payloads, but they need the processing plant to be close to the pit in order to work efficiently. But what about when there's a longer distance involved? The further the distance, the more sense it makes to look beyond a mine truck.
Here are three situations where a SmithCo tipper mine trailer is the right choice:
The slow speed of a traditional mine truck doesn't just mean that longer distances are out of the question. It also means that the loading team could spend considerable time waiting around for the empty truck to return to site. With the high cost of these mine trucks, plus fuel, tire costs and maintenance costs, it may not be feasible for an operation to own enough vehicles to reduce downtime.
On the other hand, a mining side dump trailer costs a fraction of a traditional mine truck, has a much quicker return speed to move more material per shift and dramatically lowers fuel costs. You can spend more time loading or unloading and less time waiting.
SmithCo tipper mine trailers have an advantage when it comes to roads, too. These trailers offer significant savings compared to larger haul trucks since they can haul on smaller roads, so there is less road to build and maintain. Additionally, a side dump doesn't damage the road the way a heavy-duty mine truck will. That means lower maintenance costs as well.
