SIMA Preps for Winter With Annual Snow, Ice Symposium

Wed September 01, 2021 - National Edition #18
CEG


The Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) employed a unique approach to this year's Annual Snow and Ice Symposium. In years past the Symposium has been a single location event. This year, the 24th annual Snow and Ice Symposium has been conducted as roadshows held in three separate locations for greater accessibility and convenience for attendees.

The events kicked off in Minneapolis, July 27 to 29 before traveling to Cleveland Aug. 17 to 20, where the show was split into two separate sessions. The Annual Snow & Ice Symposium will wrap up in Philadelphia Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

At each location, the roadshows were broken into "pods," with each having a home base where all activities took place, with the exception of the event's trade show. Attendees were able to select the pod that best suited their needs. Pod sessions centered on business, management, operations, process and leadership — all geared toward increasing efficiencies and generating sustained success and growth.

The trade show portion of the events featured indoor and outdoor equipment displays where exhibitors showcased the latest in products, equipment and services, including snowplows and spreaders, de-icing materials, software systems and trucks, as well as compact and large equipment. The events brought together snow and ice management professionals, industry suppliers and snow and ice product consumers.

"We were very excited to be able to come back live and in person after having to transition last year's show to an online event," said Cheryl Higley, SIMA's director of education. "This year was certainly a different experience for our attendees, but I think our members, exhibitors and fellow industry snow pros were happy to be together and to take advantage of the outstanding training and trade show that we featured."

The Snow & Ice Management Association is a non-profit trade association focused on education and training, best practices, and events in support of professionals involved with snow plowing and ice management.

SIMA will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Best Show in Snow" in Milwaukee, Wis., July 21 to 24, 2022.

For more information, visit www.sima.org.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

(L-R): Caterpillar representatives Scott Britton, Tharen Peterson, Andrew Kick, Juan Pedro and Erick Mangum were on hand to discuss the company’s machines, which were paired with dedicated Cat attachments for snow and ice maintenance.
(L-R): Jacob and Brian Hominiuk of Foegley Landscape caught up with Western Snowplow’s Rick Passiatore at the Cleveland Roadshow event.
Jim Wegner of Pro-Tech was ready to discuss the company’s Live Edge Sno Pusher with outstanding scraping capabilities
Factory representatives of Hyundai teamed up with representatives of Cleveland’s local dealer, RECO Equipment, to present this Hyundai HL9551 wheel loader geared up to take on winter’s worst challenges.
SnowEx Products’ Mitch Kozub was ready to discuss the company’s skid steer-mounted SPEEDWING snow plow with an oscillating mount.
Fisher Engineering’s Norm Klimko spoke with attendees in Cleveland about the company’s XLS winged plow and other equipment on display.
Case Construction Equipment’s Marc Hauser (L) and Neil Detra were ready to provide information to attendees about Case equipment applications for snow and ice maintenance.
Matt Flynn (L) of Skyline Salt Solutions spoke with Hiniker’s Matt Morrison about the company’s lineup of snowplows.
(L-R): Ditch Witch Mid-State' Brian Willis, Jeff Johnson and Sam Swartz presented the dealership’s giant compact loaders and Ditch Witch stand-on mini-skid steers equipped for snow removal.
Scott Moorman of Buyers Products presented the company’s SnowDogg VXXII V-Plow with RapidLink at the Cleveland Roadshow.
David Peters of Arctic Snow and Ice Products discussed the company’s rollout of the DoubleDown salt bucket as a stock item. Designed and engineered to be dedicated to a property and galvanized for corrosion resistance, the unit provides salt on demand with daytime salting capabilities.
(L-R): Stanley “Dirt Monkey” Genadek receives information on the new Boss DRAG PRO 180Z with Crysteel Truck Equipment’s Andy Heinecke, outside sales, and Daron Fromm, sales manager. Crysteel Truck Equipment of Fridley, Minn., is a Midwest Boss dealer. The DRAG PRO 180Z mounts from the rear using a universal fifth-wheel rail system and a receiver hitch, allowing the operator to pull snow from the back while clearing large areas like commercial parking lots. Rotating wings allow the operator to adjust quickly to various plowing situations, surface areas and job types.
(L-R): Norm Klimko, regional sales manager of Fisher Snow Plows, Rockland, Maine, and Kent Johnson of Kaye Corporation are in Minnesota with a Fisher 810 XLS (8-ft. to 10-ft.) plow systems.
Jay Weber (L) and Adam Jarvinen of Twin Star Equipment and Manufacturing, Clearwater, Minn., with a HillTip Icestriker combi spreader — a poly-electric spreader. HillTip is a European manufacturer of road maintenance equipment, specialized in salt spreaders with advanced ice control technology.
Tyler Parker (L), shop manager of MN LawnPros in Brooklyn Park, Minn., with AJ Kalupa, sales consultant of Titan Machinery Equipment, Rogers, Minn., with a 22-ft. Arctic sectional plow system.
Mike Stephan, president of Kage, brought the Kage AdvantEdge — the new flex steel cutting edge assembly for plows and pushers of all sizes. Harness this new floating sectional cutting edge featuring universal mounting capability to most any snowplow or snow pusher out there.
Armando Donan, product support representative of Karcher Municipal North America/Holder with the versatile Holder C70 tractor. The Holder C70 provides 40 percent more towing power and 50 percent more climbing capability than regular all-wheel drives.
The new company in the snow removal business is Muskox, of Grand Forks, N.D. With the company’s bi-directional snowblower systems (L-R) are Alexis Kotrba, business development manager; Adam Bergman, co-founder; and Ron Bergman, co-founder.
Mathew Brightview (L) of Minneapolis, a new Ice Master System customer, and Ice Masters’ Michael Symington, business development manager of Neche, N.D. Transporting and distributing liquids like calcium chloride brine, salt brine and other premium branded liquids during winter months should be treated with care. With Ice Master Systems by Enduraplas, customers can become the masters of winter weather with quality liquid ice control equipment.
(L-R): Iron Valley Equipment’s Richard Garin, invertory manager; Adele Perkins, co-founder; and Robert Hansen, Fargo division manager, were discussing their main product lines from manufacturers including Amplirol, Arctic, Ice Master, Sno-Power, SnowEx, Buyers/SaltDogg/SnowDogg, ODRA and Tenco.
The trade show potion of the events featured indoor and outdoor equipment displays where exhibitors showcased the latest in products, equipment and services including snowplows and spreaders, de-icing materials, software systems and trucks, as well as compact and large equipment.
This year, the 24th annual Snow and Ice Symposium has been conducted as roadshows held in three separate locations for greater accessibility and convenience for attendees.




