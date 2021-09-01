The Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) employed a unique approach to this year's Annual Snow and Ice Symposium. In years past the Symposium has been a single location event. This year, the 24th annual Snow and Ice Symposium has been conducted as roadshows held in three separate locations for greater accessibility and convenience for attendees.

The events kicked off in Minneapolis, July 27 to 29 before traveling to Cleveland Aug. 17 to 20, where the show was split into two separate sessions. The Annual Snow & Ice Symposium will wrap up in Philadelphia Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

At each location, the roadshows were broken into "pods," with each having a home base where all activities took place, with the exception of the event's trade show. Attendees were able to select the pod that best suited their needs. Pod sessions centered on business, management, operations, process and leadership — all geared toward increasing efficiencies and generating sustained success and growth.

The trade show portion of the events featured indoor and outdoor equipment displays where exhibitors showcased the latest in products, equipment and services, including snowplows and spreaders, de-icing materials, software systems and trucks, as well as compact and large equipment. The events brought together snow and ice management professionals, industry suppliers and snow and ice product consumers.

"We were very excited to be able to come back live and in person after having to transition last year's show to an online event," said Cheryl Higley, SIMA's director of education. "This year was certainly a different experience for our attendees, but I think our members, exhibitors and fellow industry snow pros were happy to be together and to take advantage of the outstanding training and trade show that we featured."

The Snow & Ice Management Association is a non-profit trade association focused on education and training, best practices, and events in support of professionals involved with snow plowing and ice management.

SIMA will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Best Show in Snow" in Milwaukee, Wis., July 21 to 24, 2022.

