Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, has been awarded a contract by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to carry out the $480 million construction of the new Jamaica Bus Depot, delivering a new LEED certified bus depot and accompanying administrative building.

The project will significantly improve transit within one of New York City's major transportation hubs and aid in the transition to a 100 percent electric bus fleet.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to provide a modernized and more efficient bus depot to one of New York City's busiest transportation hubs," said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil's East Coast operations. "When complete, the new facility will enhance the experience of thousands of commuters each day, and better serve the current and future bus service demands in the borough of Queens."

The project includes the phased demolition of the existing Jamaica Bus Depot to make way for the new facility and a temporary offsite bus parking lot will be created to accommodate buses from the current bus depot during construction. The one-story building will be comprised of 272 standard bus equivalent parking spaces, three bus washing lanes, two chassis washing stations, an interior bus washing station, 15 maintenance bays and rooftop bus parking.

Additionally, the project includes the creation of a three-story administrative building on the northwest end of the site that will connect to the new bus depot via an enclosed bridge passageway.

The project will commence in January 2023 and is expected to reach completion at the end of 2026.

