Entrance from the Grand Central Terminal Main Concourse (Photo courtesy of wikipedia)

Skanska, a global construction and development firm, announced that it has been selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to make circulation improvements to the Grand Central – 42nd Street Station. The approximately $74.2 million project will additionally include upgrades to the station's existing structures and systems in place.

"We're looking forward to providing the infrastructural upgrades needed to one of New York City's largest and most highly trafficked transit hubs," said Keith Chouinard, senior vice president and general manager of Skanska USA's Northeast Civil operations.

"It will largely improve the commuting experience for the thousands of MTA passengers that utilize and rely on the terminal to get to their destinations across the city and back home each day."

Skanska's work to include:

The construction of a newly mined tunnel passageway

The creation of new stairways and the widening of the stairways already in existence throughout the station

Significant upgrades to the station's fire alarm system

Core tunnel repairs to the existing tunnelways within the station

The project will help to better accommodate the station's current passenger flow and anticipated passenger count increase.

Construction commenced in December 2022 and expected completion is in the fourth quarter of 2024.

