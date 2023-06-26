The design-build project consists of the design and construction of the on-airport roadway transportation network which includes roadway reconfiguration, maintenance and protection of traffic, intuitive wayfinding and enhanced traffic technologies, at-grade pavement, retaining walls and bridges as well as utility relocations and upgrades. (Skanska rendering)

Skanska, a global construction and development firm, and joint venture partner, Halmar International LLC, announced it has been awarded a contract by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to carry out the $1.24 billion design and reconstruction of John F. Kennedy International Airport's Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities and Ground Transportation Center (GTC) in Queens, N.Y.

Parsons Corporation will serve as lead designer to the Skanska Halmar JFK Joint Venture and the project will greatly improve the airport's roadway network by creating an easier to navigate and more user-friendly airport experience.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to design and construct a world-class landside gateway for one of New York's most highly traveled international aviation hubs," said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil's East Coast region.

"Not only will the project improve connectivity of JFK's roadway network, it will also enhance the overall experience for passengers traveling to and from the airport."

"Our team has worked at every major airport in the New York Metropolitan area, including more than 15 contracts working on every area of JFK airport. We know the airport and we understand the critical nature of aircraft operations and movements security, as well as safe access and customer experience," said Chris Larsen, CEO of Halmar International LLC.

"Together with Skanska, we bring PANYNJ a reliable partner to build the future of JFK the State of New York deserves."

"Home to one of the busiest airports, in the United States' largest city, JFK International Airport is part of our nation's economic engine," said Mark Fialkowski, president, Mobility Solutions business unit of Parsons.

"The new two main loops will simplify roadway operation and create a more travel friendly experience for the more than 62 million passengers who come through JFK each year. We are proud to build on our decades of experience in New York State, partnering with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to continue to move the industry forward and provide exceptional service to the region for decades to come."

The design-build project consists of the design and construction of the on-airport roadway transportation network, which includes roadway reconfiguration, maintenance and protection of traffic, intuitive wayfinding and enhanced traffic technologies, at-grade pavement, retaining walls and bridges as well as utility relocations and upgrades. The project will improve user connectivity and access to the surrounding terminals.

Also included, is the design and construction of a modern Ground Transportation Center which features:

1,950-space multi-level vehicle parking facility equipped with electric vehicle charging stations and an eco-conscious timber façade

400-ft.-long elevated pedestrian bridge with pedestrian canopies

Energy-efficient provisions for solar paneling

The project is expected to reach final completion by December 2027.

