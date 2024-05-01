List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Slag Cement Association Welcomes CalPortland as New Member

    Wed May 01, 2024 - West Edition #9
    Slag Cement Association


    CalPortland logo

    The Slag Cement Association (SCA) announces the addition of CalPortland as its newest member company. CalPortland, the largest building materials company in the western United States, now joins SCA, bringing its extensive operations across Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona.

    With a 130-year legacy of innovation, CalPortland emphasizes the importance of sustainability and resilience in concrete construction. They advocate for sustainable construction materials, including the use of slag cement, in shaping the future of our built environment.

    "We are excited to have CalPortland to join the Slag Cement Association," stated Nick Brimley, Marketing Director of SCA. "They are a strong advocate for the utilization of slag cement and their commitment to sustainable building practices aligns with SCA's goal to reduce embodied carbon in our industry."

    The Slag Cement Association is a nonprofit trade association representing producers and suppliers of slag cement in the United States. Their membership represents over 95% of all slag cement produced and supplied in the country and includes industry leaders such as Argos, Ash Grove, CalPortland, Cemex, Dragon Products Company, Heidelberg Materials, Holcim, Ozinga, Skyway Cement Company, St Marys Cement, and WALAN Specialty Construction Products.




