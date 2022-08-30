List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Slingshot Safety Glasses Fights Fog, UV Rays

Tue August 30, 2022 - National Edition
Safety Today


Brass Knuckle Slingshot
Brass Knuckle Slingshot

Here's one Slingshot that's good for the eyes. New Brass Knuckle Slingshot loads up on eye-protecting features and puts them in a package that manages to be sporty and stylish — and affordable and functional.

Slingshot brings together world-leading anti-fog and the highest UV protection, adds all-day-wear comfort features, and never breaks the bank, according to the manufacturer.

Fog and UV rays are ever-present bullies to workers in extreme plant conditions and out in the elements. Much like David and Goliath, this Slingshot fights back against these bullies and levels the playing field.

These safety glasses — with lean, green frames — are part of Brass Knuckle's new anti-fog collection, which features groundbreaking BK-Anti-Fog+ technology. Fused directly to the lens, rather than simply sprayed on like others, it delivers better and longer-lasting fog-free protection.

BK-Anti-Fog+ also beats the toughest anti-fog standard in the world, EN 166/168. It also adds ANSI Z87.1/U6 ultraviolet protection, the highest standard in the world, to eliminate 99.99 percent of damaging UV rays.

Fight back against fog, extreme fluctuations in temperature and humidity, and the sun's punishing rays with Slingshot. Wearers enjoy extra-chunky molded nosepieces for added comfort, earpieces that fit snugly at the ears without putting the squeeze on temples, and a lighter weight that helps prevent nose divots and keeps glasses in place.

For more information, visit www.brassknuckleprotection.com/.




