List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    SmithCo Side Names Todd Karolczak as Director of Sales, Marketing

    Wed May 17, 2023 - National Edition
    SmithCo


    Todd Karolczak
    Todd Karolczak

    SmithCo Side Dump Trailers, an industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, announced that Todd Karolczak has been named director of sales and marketing.

    Karolczak brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to the company, where he will lead SmithCo's initiatives for sales growth and enhancing support for the company's national dealer network.

    "Todd brings a fresh perspective and analytical focus to lead SmithCo's next phase of sales growth as we enter our third decade of solving challenges for haulers with the most durable, innovative trailers," said Scott Lovell, SmithCo President and CEO, "We are excited to welcome him aboard."

    Previously, Karolczak held marketing management roles with Maintainer Corporation of Iowa and Den Hartog Industries. He has extensive experience with the US Department of Agriculture as an analyst and statistician.

    "SmithCo's focus on creating solutions for haulers has changed the industry," said Karolczak, "I'm looking forward to further developing our sales and dealer network to reach haulers nationwide."

    For more information, visit sidedump.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Largest Dam Removal in U.S. History Under Way

    Wacker Neuson Celebrates 175th Global Anniversary

    DEVELON Goes to Washington for AEM Celebration of Construction

    Five Years After Deadly Bridge Collapse at FIU, New Plans Are Unveiled by FDOT

    Hunt-Penta Begins $600M Vegas Convention Center Upgrade

    SCDOT Begins Work On Fixing I-26's 'Tangled Mess of Ramps' South of Columbia

    Seattle Begins Work On New Stormwater Storage Tank

    John Deere Expands Lineup of P-Tier Compact Wheel Loader Models



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Smithco






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA