SmithCo Side Dump Trailers, an industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, announced that Todd Karolczak has been named director of sales and marketing.

Karolczak brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to the company, where he will lead SmithCo's initiatives for sales growth and enhancing support for the company's national dealer network.

"Todd brings a fresh perspective and analytical focus to lead SmithCo's next phase of sales growth as we enter our third decade of solving challenges for haulers with the most durable, innovative trailers," said Scott Lovell, SmithCo President and CEO, "We are excited to welcome him aboard."

Previously, Karolczak held marketing management roles with Maintainer Corporation of Iowa and Den Hartog Industries. He has extensive experience with the US Department of Agriculture as an analyst and statistician.

"SmithCo's focus on creating solutions for haulers has changed the industry," said Karolczak, "I'm looking forward to further developing our sales and dealer network to reach haulers nationwide."

