Soil Connect Adds Quick eTickets to E-Ticketing Platform

Tue August 17, 2021 - National Edition
Soil Connect


Soil Connect has added Quick eTickets to its popular e-ticketing platform, eTickets.

Quick eTickets is a new feature that allows truck drivers to easily create new tickets in real-time on an as-needed basis — simplifying the process and eliminating the need for extra time and administrative expenses.

"We added Quick eTickets to our eTickets product due to heavy demand for on-site flexibility from our users," said Cliff Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect. "Working in the dirt is unpredictable — Quick eTickets is for the on-the-fly situations that drivers often encounter on a daily basis."

eTickets is a contactless, easy-to-use e-ticketing platform designed to eliminate the use of paper tickets and allow users to easily capture customer information, type of truck, destination, pictures, eSignatures, type of material, load count and more. eTickets provides a better ticket management solution for any industry that hauls and manages loads, the company said. Eliminating the human error associated with traditional paper tickets and ultimately helping contractors get paid faster.

For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.




