Soil Connect Adds Time Tracking Capabilities to E-Ticketing Platform

Wed December 01, 2021 - National Edition
Soil Connect


Soil Connect — a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it — has added time tracking to its growing e-ticketing platform, eTickets.

The new time tracking feature has been seamlessly integrated into the Soil Connect eTickets platform and allows users to easily reduce timesheet errors and make accurate and timely payments to haulers. An automatically geo-tagged punch-in and punch-out function enables users to analyze route efficiencies and provides a clear picture of the route, along with the complete data set provided by the platform.

"We are always looking for ways to solve the many age-old day-to-day problems encountered by contractors in the material hauling and dirt moving world," said Cliff Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect.

"eTickets was designed with the small- to mid-size contractor in mind, and this new feature provides business owners a time tracking solution that can improve driver and subhauler accountability, without being constantly mired in additional administrative duties, invoice disputes, etc. This can make a real impact on a company's bottom line."

eTickets is a contactless, easy-to-use e-ticketing platform designed to eliminate the use of paper tickets and allow users to easily capture customer information, type of truck, destination, pictures, eSignatures, type of material, load count and more. eTickets provides a better ticket management solution for any industry that hauls and manages loads, eliminating the human error associated with traditional paper tickets and ultimately helping contractors get paid faster.

For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.




