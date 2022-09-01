Visitors from the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis (BAGI), customers and colleagues of Brandeis Equipment, and a host of construction tech companies were on hand to celebrate the launch of the QuickStart program.

Soil Connect, an award-winning online soil and aggregates marketplace, recently celebrated the launch of its digital storefronts with a pair of events in Indianapolis.

Visitors from the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis (BAGI), customers and colleagues of Brandeis Equipment, and a host of construction tech companies were on hand to celebrate the launch of the QuickStart program.

Local construction material suppliers in the Indianapolis area — including quarries, concrete recycling facilities, landscape material suppliers, asphalt and concrete plants, and sand and gravel locations — were able to claim their digital storefronts which allow them to sell their products directly to the platform's growing user base of construction professionals.

In addition to the digital storefronts, the site allows users to create posts that they have soil, aggregates and other building supplies, or that they are looking for the same. Soil Connect allows users to create local connections and work more efficiently.

By all accounts the QuickStart program was a huge success — in addition to the digital storefronts claimed, Soil Connect saw a 2,000 percent increase in posts, the company said.

"It was great to see so many customers in Indianapolis and celebrate the first of many regional QuickStart events," said Soil Connect Founder Cliff Fetner. "The huge increase in volume is a testament to the viability of the platform, and the need for this tool in the industry. We are already planning the next event in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 21."

In addition to its digital storefront program, Soil Connect continues to invest in and enhance its technology to advance its mission to be a full-stack, end-to-end solution for the construction industry. Most recently, the platform built a new tech stack to support its marketplace, allowing Soil Connect to introduce new services and features to its community, including the ability to triangulate and secure transport for materials within the app, as well as enhancing its Daily Dig job site monitoring service.

For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.

