Soil Connect Marketplace Helps Curb Rising Fuel Costs

Tue March 15, 2022 - National Edition
Soil Connect


The Soil Connect Marketplace platform helps contractors find soil and aggregates closer to where they are needed, thus saving fuel and time, while minimizing their carbon footprint.
The Soil Connect Marketplace platform helps contractors find soil and aggregates closer to where they are needed, thus saving fuel and time, while minimizing their carbon footprint.

As fuel prices soar, contractors are finding help controlling costs online, with the Soil Connect marketplace.

This platform helps contractors find soil and aggregates closer to where they are needed, thus saving fuel and time, while minimizing their carbon footprint, according to Soil Connect.

The Soil Connect dirt and aggregates marketplace uses matching algorithms to create close connections between people who have material and those who need material. With average fuel prices currently more than $4 per gallon and rising, every mile eliminated equates to money saved. Early knowledge of the supply and demand dynamics of soil and aggregates has enabled users to achieve substantial savings in fuel and material costs, often reported in the thousands of dollars, according to Soil Connect. The site is free to use and can be viewed at www.SoilConnect.com and is available as an app from Google Play or Apple.

"Soil Connect was built to serve the construction ecosystem and saving on fuel costs by finding closer materials clearly illustrates how users are benefitting from the technology," said Soil Connect Founder Cliff Fetner. "In addition to driving fewer miles, users shorten cycle times and bolster productivity. All of these enhance project efficiency and strengthen the bottom line."

Besides the Soil Connect Marketplace, the company offers eTickets, an e-ticketing platform to improve efficiency and alleviate the administrative burden of handling paper tickets. With eTickets, customers can easily track loads, capture photos of the materials, and obtain contactless signatures. An eRegulatory tool that provides customers with the first-ever online method to digitally capture and track all required documents (such as state manifests), is also available. In addition to the compliance form, the eRegulatory product includes turn-by-turn tracking of loads with both a map view and printed list.

For more information, visit www.SoilConnect.com.




