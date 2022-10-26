Soil Connect is providing its e-Ticketing platform eTickets free for Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. Eliminating paper tickets enables faster more efficient and safer movement of materials so that contractors and the homeowners they serve can return to normal faster after this catastrophic event. Streamlining the process enhances efficiency overall and allows faster payment to contractors.

"We realize that time is of the essence, so we're allowing contractors to focus on cleanup and not worry about paper tickets," said Soil Connect Founder Cliff Fetner. "Shaving time from each load by eliminating the paper ticking handoff allows truckers to complete more cycles and thus speed the cleanup effort."

In addition, eTickets eliminates the need for back-office managing of paper tickets, thus eliminating lost tickets. This makes the process much more efficient, allows tracking of materials, and enables faster payments to contractors.

Soil Connect is offering contractors involved in Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts the use of its eTickets platform and Dirt Alerts free for 6-months.

Dirt Alerts is a premium service to help facilitate a transaction between the customer who has the material and the one who is listing it. With this service, notifications are sent by text, in-app messaging or email to advise both parties of a match.

For complete details, contact [email protected] and reference Hurricane Ian cleanup offer.

Soil Connect's e-Ticketing platform is part of the industry's first free materials marketplace created by building professionals for building professionals. Soil Connect Marketplace features a proprietary matching algorithm that matches users who have materials available with those looking for the same. In addition to saving time, Marketplace allows users to find materials like soil and aggregate closer to where they are needed, saving substantially on trucking costs, and significantly reducing their carbon footprint. Users can sign up and post for free.

Soil Connect's Marketplace also provides information on its eRegulatory module, which captures and saves essential truck, load and route data, making it easy to share with regulatory agencies and other stakeholders. This exclusive platform stores and keeps track of all manifests while turn-by-turn tracking establishes a chain of custody, which protects assets and minimizes risk. Obtaining electronic signatures keeps drivers safely and productively in their vehicles.

A "request a demonstration" button allows viewers to schedule a demonstration of this time-saving feature for regulated loads.

For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.

