    Southeastern Equipment Holds Grand Opening Event in W.Va.

    Thu September 21, 2023 - Northeast Edition #20
    CEG


    Southeastern Equipment Company held a grand opening event Aug. 22, 2023, at its recently opened West Virginia branch.

    The equipment dealer welcomed contractors to take in the new facility, enjoy some lunch and review the dealership's equipment. The new location, which opened its doors in July, is located at 1000 Kramer Street in South Charleston, W. Va., and is the dealership's first venture into the state.

    Southeastern Equipment Company's West Virginia branch serves as the authorized dealer of Bomag, Kobelco, FRD hydraulic hammers and Werk-Brau attachments. The 7,800-sq.-ft. building sits on a 3-acre lot and has been recently upgraded to meet the requirements of Southeastern Equipment Company. The structure houses three service bays, parts warehousing, a reception area and sales offices. The location also has an auxiliary outbuilding for additional storage.

    Southeastern Equipment Co. Executive Vice President Thor Hess and South Charleston Mayor Frank A. Mullens presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    "We're excited to expand into West Virginia and better serve the people of South Charleston," said Hess. "Every customer matters to us — it doesn't matter how big or small. We're here to help everyone find the equipment they need now and for their future. We look forward to building lasting relationships in West Virginia for years to come."

    The branch is staffed by Operations Manager Jeremy Eagan; Sales Representative Chris Holter; Steve McGrew, regional sales manager/sales management support; Tina Gibbs in the parts department; and technician, Brandon Washington. Manufacturer representatives from several of the dealership's equipment lines joined Southeastern Equipment Company personnel to greet attendees and discuss equipment on display in the yard.

    Established by William (Bill) Baker in 1957, the dealership has grown beyond its original location in southeastern Ohio with branch locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia. With a roster of 260-plus sales, management and service personnel, the dealership serves the aggregate, agriculture, construction, industrial, landscape, municipal and utilities markets, providing new and used equipment sales and rentals backed by in-shop and field service technicians and a fully stocked parts department.

    The company has an online parts portal at parts.southeasternequip.com. Customers can buy products from Case, Kobelco, Bomag and other manufacturers online and have them shipped straight to their doorstep. The company is the authorized dealer of more than 30 equipment lines and is recognized as one of the leading Kobelco dealers in the United States and is among the largest privately owned Case dealers in the Midwest. CEG

    (L-R): Southeastern Equipment Company sales representative Steve McGrew applauds as South Charleston Mayor Frank A. Mullens and Southeastern Equipment Co. Executive Vice President Thor Hess cut the ribbon to kick off grand opening event. (CEG photo)
    Southeastern Equipment Company Sales Representative Chris Holter (standing) catches up with (L-R) Raynes & Company’s David Wittington, Clyde Raynes and John Meadows, along with Operations Manager Jeremy Eagan. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brothers Darwin and Troy Bird of Bird Excavating discuss the dealer’s lineup of Kobelco excavators with Southeastern Equipment Company Sales Representative Steve McGrew. (CEG photo)
    Furukawa Rock Drill’s Chris Balla (L) and Jeff McDowell of Rotobec were on hand to congratulate Southeastern Equipment Company on the dealership’s move into West Virginia. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kobelco’s District Business Manager Ray Hockers, Field Service Representative Justin Dequaine and Business Support Associate Trevin Baron were on hand to discuss equipment and help Southeastern Equipment celebrate at the grand opening event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Southeastern Equipment Company’s Steve McGrew, Jeremy Eagan, Brian Coady, Chris Holter, Tina Gibbs and Brandon Washington welcomed attendees to the grand opening event. (CEG photo)




