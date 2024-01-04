Sierra Pacific Industries has named Robert Hoover as vice president of resources, effective Jan. 1, 2024. He will work with SPI's team of professionals that sustainably manage the company's 2.4 million acres of timberlands and provide a steady log supply for the company's sawmills.

Hoover is assuming this role following the retirement of Dan Tomascheski at the end of the year.

"Robert has an ingrained understanding of Sierra Pacific's culture in valuing our lands, people and communities," said SPI CEO Mark Emmerson. "I am confident in Robert's ability to build on our record of success and innovate as we pursue opportunities for continued growth."

"I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to work with our great team continuing SPI's legacy of sustainable forest management for our operations," Hoover said. "It's an exciting time at the company and I look forward to advancing Sierra Pacific's drive to develop our people and deliver value."

Hoover began his career with Sierra Pacific cruising timber as a summer intern while working toward his forestry degree from Humboldt State University. Following his graduation in 2003, Hoover joined SPI full-time and has held a variety of positions including his most recent role as California Log Resources Manager and previous log procurement roles at SPI's Lincoln and Burney sawmills in California.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

