    Stellar Donates UR10 Robot to North Iowa Community College Robotics Team

    Tue May 21, 2024 - Midwest Edition #11
    Stellar Industries


    Stellar Industries has donated a UR10 collaborative robot to North Iowa Area Community College’s (NIACC) Industrial Automation and Robotics Technology (IART) program.
    Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries
    Stellar Industries has donated a UR10 collaborative robot to North Iowa Area Community College’s (NIACC) Industrial Automation and Robotics Technology (IART) program.
    Stellar Industries has donated a UR10 collaborative robot to North Iowa Area Community College’s (NIACC) Industrial Automation and Robotics Technology (IART) program.   (Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries ) The UR10 cobot will be used in all three of NIACC’s robotics classes to help students gain valuable skills coding robot labs.   (Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries ) This UR10 from Stellar now puts the program at 21 robotic units.   (Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries ) The addition will allow NIACC to expand its course selection options for robotics, allowing for the IART program to offer more opportunities for more students.   (Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries )

    Stellar Industries, a 100-percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has donated a UR10 collaborative robot to North Iowa Area Community College's (NIACC) Industrial Automation and Robotics Technology (IART) program. The collaborative robot, also known as a cobot, has a value of $130,000.

    Stellar has partnered with NIACC in the past, including participation with the IART program's advisory board. The UR10 cobot will be used in all three of NIACC's robotics classes to help students gain valuable skills coding robot labs.

    Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries

    "I can hardly put into words just how important a donation like this is. It's everything. Without generous gifts like this, we can't keep up with technology's demand," said Bob Franken, NIACC Industrial Automation and Robotics Technology instructor. "This gives us the tools and resources we need to allow students to learn the ever-changing landscape in automation and robotics."

    This UR10 from Stellar now puts the program at 21 robotic units. The addition will allow NIACC to expand its course selection options for robotics, allowing for the IART program to offer more opportunities for more students.

    "We are thrilled that we were able to provide so many opportunities for the next generation of engineers through this donation," said Michael Niemeyer, automation engineering manager of Stellar. "Stellar is committed to prioritizing education through technology and we could not be more excited to hand this cobot over to NIACC."

    For more information, visit stellarindustries.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




