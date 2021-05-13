Marksman's beacon performance offers improved communication between the tracker and beacon at extended depths (130-plus feet).

Subsite Electronics introduced the Marksman HDD Guidance System, the tracker of choice for interference mitigation/avoidance, beacon performance and ease of use.

Designed specifically to perform in high-interference environments, the system offers the widest range of frequencies in a single beacon on the market today, according to the manufacturer.

"Interference can negatively impact jobsite productivity," said Alex Wagner, product marketing manager. "But Marksman cuts through the noise. With the widest frequency in the market today, you can confidently go downhole with 64 power level and frequency combinations at your disposal. The Marksman's Bore Path Analyzer scans the most usable frequencies, selecting the best choice to avoid interference so you can drill more effectively."

According to Subsite, Marksman's beacon performance drives bore productivity in other ways as well. The new guidance system offers improved communication between the tracker and beacon at extended depths (130-plus feet). The beacon's dual-power mode offers consistent performance across housing sizes. Calibration speeds also have been increased.

Ease-of-use was another key element in the design of the Marksman system. The tracker is operated with a single toggle control, with no extra buttons or triggers. The system also gives operators their choice of user interface. The all-new Marksman View is easy to learn, featuring intuitive graphics and clear data, while those already familiar with Subsite trackers will recognize the Classic View interface. The streamlined controls and choice of user-friendly interfaces work together to help operators be more productive from day one.

"We designed the Marksman to allow current TK Recon customers, including those that own a Commander 7, or Ditch Witch customers who own a drill with an integrated display, to retain their display which has a 2,000-foot range between the tracker and drill operator," said Wagner. "For customers needing GPS solutions we included an integrated GPS as standard, not an add-on, while maintaining the ability to connect to an external GPS device that you're familiar with."

Marksman offers two advanced locating methods. Users can select between Walkover Mode, which lets you pinpoint drill-head location with peak and null techniques, or an improved Drill-To Mode with an unrestricted extended range that enables the drill operator to make real-time corrections further out, expediting the drilling process.

For more information, call 800/846-2713 or visit www.subsite.com.

