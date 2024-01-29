List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    SurePoint Ag Systems Announces Plans for New Facility

    Mon January 29, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    SurePoint Ag Systems


    Photo courtesy of SurePoint Ag Systems

    SurePoint Ag Systems announced plans to build a new office and production facility. This innovative facility will be located on the SurePoint campus four miles north of Atwood, Kan., next to Highway 25.

    "This project will more than double the footprint of our existing facility, allowing us to continue growing within the agriculture market," said President and CEO Josh Wolters. "Our team of innovative developers, engineers, and technicians have big plans to offer new products and expand our unique solutions to producers across the United States, Canada and beyond. And equally important, the new facility in Atwood will allow SurePoint to continue growing as an economic engine in Rawlins County and Northwest Kansas now and into the future."

    SurePoint Ag Systems currently employs more than 100 Atwood-based employees, including a growing number of employees commuting from surrounding communities in Decatur, Thomas and Cheyenne counties. The expansion will bring opportunities to hire additional staff to continue to grow the community, its schools and the tax base.

    SurePoint expects opportunities for individuals with all levels of education that range from production and fulfillment to leadership and management positions.

    Groundbreaking for the new facility is currently planned for spring 2024.

    About SurePoint Ag Systems

    SurePoint Ag Systems was founded in 2007 and has since become a leader in ag tech, delivering accurate and reliable fertilizer application systems, spray tender systems, irrigation injection systems and a variety of planter row attachments to producers around the globe through a growing network of dealers.

    For more information, visit www.surepointag.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




