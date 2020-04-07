Swanston Equipment Named to GOMACO's Top 10

Tue April 07, 2020 - Midwest Edition
GOMACO
GOMACO Corporation recently recognized Swanston Equipment Company of North Dakota as a Top Ten Distributor for sales in the 2019 fiscal year. The award was presented in recognition for outstanding sales and distribution of GOMACO equipment in the United States.
Swanston Equipment Company is headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with a branch office in Minot, N.D.
For more information, visit www.gomaco.com.
