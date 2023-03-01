Dean Barley

Tadano continues its global OneTadano strategic initiative to streamline its operations and leverage synergies of the global organization to achieve its goal of becoming number one in the lifting equipment industry.

As part of this initiative, Tadano announced the appointment of Dean Barley as chief executive officer of Tadano America Corporation. In this new role, he will continue to lead and unify the teams working in the coordinated Tadano Pan-America Region — North, South and Central America and Brazil.

Barley will take over this responsibility from Shinichi Iimura.

With the integration of the Demag and Mantis brands into Tadano, the Tadano America Corp. has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. With the goal of delivering a best-in-class customer experience throughout the Americas, the company has streamlined its operations, increased the distribution network, and expanded its sales and support infrastructure. As a result, customers in this region now have access to a broader range of equipment and expanded parts and service availability.

"We have undergone a significant transformation globally and in the Pan-American Region. Dean and the team have demonstrated what combining our collective strengths as a company can do to provide maximum value for our customers," said Toshiaki Ujiie, president and CEO of Tadano Ltd.

"In his new role, Dean will continue this path. For now, I am excited that in just a few weeks customers can experience these changes first-hand at ConExpo."

Barley's promotion comes on the heels of Tadano's announcement that it has realigned its operations in Latin America from three separate reporting regions into a single harmonized reporting structure throughout all Latin America. The realignment strategy, led by recently appointed Adriano Battazza as vice president and general manager of sales for Latin America, will offer customers a more focused product strategy and expand parts and service support.

"It's an honor to continue to lead this dynamic organization and strong team at this point in time when the company is experiencing tremendous growth. Our business has developed well, and our customer base continues to expand — great cranes, supported by great people, equals success for everyone using Tadano cranes.

"The OneTadano strategy has resulted in our customers and dealers experiencing greater efficiencies through leveraging the combined technologies, design philosophies and best practices from the Tadano, Demag and Mantis companies," said Barley. "Over the next few years, we will continue to leverage this strength of one focused vision to introduce exciting new lifting solutions for our customers in the Americas. I am excited to have this opportunity."

Barley's 35-year career in the equipment industry kick started when he joined Benford Ltd, just prior to being acquired by Terex Corporation. He served in several engineering, service, support, operations and sales management positions. In 2012, he led the Terex Construction businesses in the Americas. In 2014, he was appointed general manager of Terex Cranes Americas.

Barley joined Tadano in 2019, where he initially managed the integration of Demag into the Tadano organization. He was later promoted to vice president and general manager of customer support and Latin America. Most recently, he served as president and chief operating officer of Tadano America Corporation.

