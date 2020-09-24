Takeuchi Introduces 300 Series Excavator to Lineup

Takeuchi-US has added the TB370 compact hydraulic excavator to its lineup. This machine is the first in Takeuchi's 300 series compact excavator line.

The TB370 is in the 6- to 7-ton class and is an ideah machine for a wide range of customers, including general contractors, landscapers, utility contractors and the rental industry, according to the manufacturer.

The TB370 features an operating weight of 14,793 lbs., a dig depth of 13 ft. 4.8 in., maximum reach of 21 ft. 11.3 in., and a bucket breakout force of 14,613 lbs.

Powering the TB370 is a Kubota V2607-CR-TE5B turbocharged diesel engine that is U.S. EPA Final Tier IV emission compliant and delivers 56.8 hp and 157 ft-lb of torque.

For added versatility, power and efficiency, the TB370 has a load sensing hydraulic system that provides more than 31 gpm of auxiliary hydraulic flow.

As the first model in the 300 series lineup, the TB370 has a wide range of features, including an 8-in. touchscreen multi-function color monitor with integrated air conditioner and radio functions. The automotive styled interior is completely redesigned and spacious, enabling the operator to remain comfortable throughout the workday. An intuitive jog dial and switch panel gives the operator complete control of machine functions and features.

For greater versatility the TB370 includes first, second and third auxiliary circuits allowing the operator to run a wide range of attachments. The additional third circuit allows the operator the option of adding a hydraulic pin grabber coupler to simplify and improve attachment interchangeability.

"Takeuchi is extremely excited to advance the next generation of excavators," said Keith Kramlich, national product and training manager at Takeuchi. "By adding the TB370 to our excavator lineup, Takeuchi continues its tradition of innovation and technology that improves efficiency and performance. We are pleased to offer our customers this new excavator option."

The TB370 compact excavator is now available at Takeuchi dealers across the United States.

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.