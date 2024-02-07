List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Takeuchi-US Recognized as Top Large Business of the Year by Jackson County, Ga., Area Chamber of Commerce

    Wed February 07, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Takeuchi


    Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US.
    Photo courtesy of Takeuchi
    Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US.
    Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US.   (Photo courtesy of Takeuchi) The Jackson County (GA) Area Chamber of Commerce named Takeuchi-US its Large Business of the Year.   (Photo courtesy of Takeuchi)

    On Feb. 1, 2024, at the Jefferson Civic Center, the Jackson County (GA) Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Dinner and Awards Night where it named Takeuchi-US its Large Business of the Year.

    "We're incredibly honored to receive this award on behalf of our amazing employees," said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. "We have a wonderful group of individuals here who put in their best effort, day in and day out. They are at the heart of everything we do, and we're able to continue building the Takeuchi brand here in North America and expanding our market share in the compact equipment industry because of their hard work."

    The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce's event celebrates the accomplishments of the previous year and sets the tone for a successful year to come. At this event, the chamber honors those individuals, companies and organizations who have helped enhance local educational systems, healthcare, public service and business communities.

    The chamber also uses this event as an opportunity to thank its members for their support of its successful events and programs over the past year.

    The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce chose Takeuchi-US for this honor based on several criteria, including industry awards and leadership; positive impact on the local business community; innovation of leading-edge technology, services and products; support of the chamber's activities; and dedication to improving Jackson County's quality of life.

    "Takeuchi has been an outstanding member of the Jackson County business community for years," said Jim Shaw, president of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. "Not only have they brought jobs and made a positive economic impact here, but they've also contributed in other ways, including their ‘Takeuchi Gives' program. Through this program, they've donated machines, engines, gifts, and holiday meals, providing students with real-life experiences and less fortunate neighbors with food for their holiday celebrations. We're pleased to present them with this well-deserved award."

    For more information, visit jacksoncountyga.com and takeuchi-us.com.




