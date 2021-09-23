(L-R) are: Stacey McCully, Taylor general product support manager; Ed Harseim, Hyundai district sales manager; Tim Gerbus, Taylor allied and construction equipment product sales manager; and Mike Fuller, Hyundai senior product manager.

Robert Taylor, president and COO of the Taylor Group of Companies, recently announced the expansion of products available in parts of Tennessee to include Hyundai Construction Equipment.

For more than 90 years, Taylor has been committed to providing its customers with the highest quality material handling equipment, parts, and service support in the industry, the company said. Taylor equipment is available in the United States and across the globe. With 29 factory-direct locations throughout the southeastern and south-central United States, Taylor can provide world-class product support to all its customers.

As a Hyundai dealer, Taylor Construction Equipment will be involved in regular product and service training to give top-caliber support to the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.

"Taylor is excited to add Hyundai Construction Equipment to our portfolio of products," said Robert Taylor. "Hyundai Construction is a world-class brand known for its quality products and aftermarket support. We look forward to partnering with Hyundai in central and eastern Tennessee."

With the Taylor Construction Equipment addition to the Hyundai Construction Equipment North American network, Hyundai has more than 180 locations offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

"I am very excited to announce Taylor Construction Equipment as our new Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer in central and eastern Tennessee, with facilities in White House, Tenn., and Maryville, Tenn.," said Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager – North Central.

"Taylor is an industry leader in construction equipment, forklifts and material handling products, with a goal of providing their customers with the highest quality products, backed by the most responsive aftermarket service organization available.

"Taylor is a great option for construction equipment and material handling customers in central and eastern Tennessee with all the products and services that they provide, which now includes the industry-leading full lineup of Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators."

Taylor's Tennessee Construction Equipment locations are:

Taylor Sudden Service, 104 Brickmill Commercial Drive, Maryville, TN 37801 Phone: 865/444-0883

Taylor Sudden Service, 132 Industrial Drive, White House, TN 37188 Phone: 615/392-4803

For more information, visit www.taylorbigred.com.

