    Taylor Machine Works Presents 50,000th Machine to SSA Marine

    Wed August 16, 2023 - National Edition
    Taylor Machine Works


    Robert Taylor (L), COO of The Taylor Group of Companies, and Edward DeNike, president of SSA Marine, with Taylor’s 50,000th machine in the background.
    Robert Taylor (L), COO of The Taylor Group of Companies, and Edward DeNike, president of SSA Marine, with Taylor’s 50,000th machine in the background.
    Robert Taylor (L), COO of The Taylor Group of Companies, and Edward DeNike, president of SSA Marine, with Taylor’s 50,000th machine in the background. (L-R): Robert Taylor, COO of The Taylor Group of Companies; Edward DeNike, president of SSA Marine; Nancy Lee Smith, president of Washington LIftruck; and Donnie Woodruff, retired Taylor general sales manager, with Taylor’s 50,000th machine in the background. Taylor presents SSA Marine with Taylor’s 50,000th milestone machine.

    Taylor Machine Works Inc. presented SSA Marine with its 50,000th machine at SSA Oakland, Calif., on Aug. 15. The XLC-976 had a unique American flag wrap to commemorate this special event.

    Robert Taylor, chief operating officer of the Taylor Group of Companies, said, "What a great celebration held today at SSA Oakland as we unveiled our 50,000th machine. SSA has been a loyal Taylor customer for over 40 years and we are very excited to deliver this milestone XLC-976 container handler to our SSA family."

    (L-R) are Robert Taylor, COO of The Taylor Group of Companies; Edward DeNike, president of SSA Marine; Nancy Lee Smith, president of Washington LIftruck; and Donnie Woodruff, retired Taylor general sales manager.

    The presentation was made to Edward DeNike, president of SSA Marine and chief operating officer of SSA Terminals while Washington Liftruck's Nancy Lee Smith looked on. Washington Liftruck, a long-time Taylor dealer, assisted in this commemorative event.

    The production of the 50,0000th machine for Taylor was a XLC-976 and offered the DREAM cab, Vision Plus Pedestrian Detection among many other features. Taylor builds more than 100 models of material handling equipment in capacities from 4,000 lbs. to 125,000 lbs.

    Taylor is working diligently to offer all models in zero emissions configurations and looks forward to what the future holds while being grateful to its customer base for allowing it to build 50,000 machines.

    For more information, visit taylorbigred.com.

    Taylor presents SSA Marine with Taylor's 50,000th milestone machine.




