Tenna, a construction technology platform, announced the expansion of its construction resource management software with a new schedule product.

Tenna's new schedule functionality is a companion product to Resource Management, which launched earlier this year. While Resource Management enables contractors to efficiently request and dispatch equipment and labor resources, Schedule allows for visibility of these resources across divisions and job sites in a single combined calendar/Gantt chart view for equipment and labor planning and forecasting.

The availability of these construction planning and scheduling functionalities within a single platform is a major competitive differentiator in today's construction technology marketplace; without it, contractors are limited to using multiple separate tools to achieve visibility and scheduling efficiencies.

Tenna's design and development of Schedule gave way to a flexible, customizable and consumable format holistically, which brings ease of use and further value to the product for the everyday user.

With the addition of Schedule, equipment and project managers can see what's down for maintenance, what's currently operating on a particular site, and what's scheduled for six months down the road for a job. They can look back at project and asset history as a reference to compare against their construction forecasts, including how long machines were in use on job sites compared to where they were scheduled.

"Contractors pay close attention to their two and four week lookahead schedules," said Austin Conti, co-founder and CEO at Tenna. "Using Schedule along with Resource Management enables the connection of field requests to the master schedule. With the field teams submitting resource requests from their phones, those requests get connected to the master schedule for managers to use in daily labor and equipment scheduling and management and to see what will be needed in the near future."

Resource Management and Schedule make a big impact for contractors on several fronts. They benefit multiple roles in a construction business, beyond just the dispatcher and equipment manager conducting the asset moves. VP of operations, project managers, superintendents, mechanics and drivers all have use cases that are fulfilled with this product, improving daily workflows and facilitating informed decision making related to project operations and finance.

Schedule helps contractors know more about where their assets are, what assets are needed on upcoming jobs and what might delay or impair an upcoming project mobilization before it begins so they can outfit their projects with appropriate equipment and labor resources while avoiding costly delays.

"Beyond the daily operational efficiencies, Schedule also helps construction businesses plan for supply chain issues," said Conti.

"While supply chain delays and labor shortages continue to be an industry-wide struggle, leveraging Resource Management and Schedule can help contractors better optimize the equipment and labor resources they have while they face challenges securing assets externally. Having visibility into labor and equipment schedules enables them to manage their owned resources more efficiently and source external resources as far in advance as possible."

By adding Schedule to the Resource Management product, Tenna continues its track record of providing the most complete construction-focused equipment management system for the industry, the company said.

The Schedule product is an extension of the research and development conducted for Resource Management — which included more than 150 hours of customer interviews to help inform all the nuances the market demanded in this type of solution — further demonstrating Tenna's commitment to providing a usable product that meets a true industry need.

For more information, visit www.tenna.com.

Today's top stories