The Atlanta service center is situated on 5 acres and is equipped with 14 drive-thru bays, a wash bay and two 10-ton OHD bridge cranes to support all utility and aerial equipment repair needs. (Photo courtesy of Terex)

Terex Utilities has opened a new Terex service center in Georgia.

The brand-new location in Atlanta was built-to-suit, offering full-service repair facilities, as well as inspections, preventative maintenance, transfers and rebuilds, and more.

"Atlanta continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the southeast U.S., and our new service center is strategically located to provide our local customers convenient access to parts, service, and field technicians when and where they need them," said Mike Charles, director, regional operations — East of Terex Utilities.

The Atlanta location is opening in May 2022 and adds additional support for customers in the southeast United States, along with existing locations in Birmingham, Ala., Whitehouse, Tenn., and Charlotte, N.C. The Atlanta service center is situated on 5 acres and is equipped with 14 drive-thru bays, a wash bay and two 10-ton OHD bridge cranes to support all utility and aerial equipment repair needs.

"Expanding our footprint of service centers in key markets enables Terex Utilities to strengthen our partnership with our customers by providing them parts and service, plus access to the latest technical training and technology — for Terex and Genie brands and other equipment," said Charles. "Terex Services continues to evaluate other markets for 2022," he added.

Bryan Kornhaus, branch manager, has been named to lead the sales and service teams at the Atlanta location. He comes to Terex from a full-line rental company, where he had operational and sales responsibility for multiple locations. He has 16 years of experience serving customers in and around the heavy equipment industry.

The Atlanta Terex Service Center is located at 1400 Oakley Industrial Blvd., Fairburn, GA 30213 and can be reached at 844-TEREX-4U (844/837-3948).

