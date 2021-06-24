As the exclusive Cat dealer in middle and west Tennessee, and north Mississippi, the Metso product line fits seamlessly within Thompson’s equipment offering to support its construction, recycling and roadbuilding customers, the company said.

Thompson Machinery has announced a new dealer agreement with Metso for its mobile and stationary crushing and screening products.

"We pride ourselves in supporting our customers," said George McClary, product support manager at Thompson. "The Metso product line is powered by Cat diesel engines, positioning Thompson as a one-stop-shop for parts and service needs. Keeping our customers running and getting the job done on time is our top priority."

To support the new Metso product line, Thompson welcomed Doug Sites, specialty products manager to the sales team. With 17 years of industry experience in the crushing and screening market, Sites offers valuable knowledge and expertise to local customers.

"Metso's mobile crushing and screening products are ideal for contractors due to their high performance and mobility," said Sites. "We are excited to take a wide range of Metso products to market, including mobile, portable, and stationary crushing, screening and conveying solutions."

In addition to sales and support, Thompson will offer select Metso products within its rental fleet. Metso equipment purchase options at Thompson will include sale, lease and rent-to-own agreements.

For more information, visit www.TMCat.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

