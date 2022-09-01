Construction in northern Mississippi continues to push forward, enabling Thompson Machinery, the local Caterpillar dealer, to break ground on a new Oxford, Miss., store.

Thompson Machinery held its Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting event on Aug. 16, 2022. Thompson Machinery provides sales, rentals, plus parts and service, for the entire Caterpillar product line. The company also offer the products of many other manufacturers to meet the needs of specific industries throughout Thompson's territory, which encompasses middle and western Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

The new Oxford location is Thompson Machinery's fourth in the Magnolia State, and 20th overall, with the rest being in Tennessee.

Branch Manager Paul Hester said that Thompson Machinery had long recognized a need for its services in Oxford, home to the University of Mississippi.

"I think it was overdue with the university here and being the anchor for what we are trying to do and the nine counties that we handle," he said. "In addition, we are looking to work with the industry here. Just the way the market is right now, we felt it needed a Cat dealer in this town."

New Branch Should Fulfill All Customers' Needs

The new Oxford branch of Thompson Machinery was designed and built to be a full-service dealership, with nearly all the capabilities expected from a Cat distributor.

Its service technicians are at the ready to meet its customers' needs completely and efficiently, according to the company. With its large new and used equipment inventory, extensive parts inventory and service capabilities, Thompson's new Oxford location is uniquely qualified to satisfy customers' needs. The company calls it the "Thompson Advantage," with quality products and knowledgeable people that are ready to help customers succeed.

Parts Department to Get Big Assist This Fall

The parts warehouse at the Oxford store is fully stocked with anything a contractor might need, and its efficiency in getting those parts will soon be helped by a relatively new piece of technology, said Hester.

"We are going to be the first store in the company to have a vertical lift module, or VLM, which is an elevator with drawers that holds parts," he said. "When parts are needed, the VLM shuffles them down to us in a drawer from where they were stored. It will help us better utilize our space and allows us to use the warehouse's height to the fullest."

In addition, he explained that when the VLM arrives in Oxford, likely in mid-October, it will maximize warehouse efficiency to keep wait times down for customers.

"We are very excited to get that unit," Hester said.

Overall, he noted, opening the Oxford branch of Thompson Machinery "is a huge opportunity for the Thompson family and Cat to really develop this market. I think it is a long time coming and we've got a talented team here." CEG

