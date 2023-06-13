A rendering of the new Midkiff bridge project — awarded to James Construction with a bid of $36.3 million. Pulice Construction was awarded the CR 1250 bridge project with a bid of $59.1 million. FNF Construction was awarded the Cotton Flat bridge project with a bid of $68.5 million. (TxDOT photo)

Interstate 20 travelers in Midland can see the new bridge at CR 1250 taking shape. Next in line for renovation is the Midkiff bridge followed by Cotton Flat.

Phased demolition of the existing Midkiff structure began on May 31. The roadway approaches to the bridge going over I-20 were closed on May 30.

This overpass configuration will eliminate the risk of bridge strikes on I-20 by trucks and provides accessible pedestrian walkways.

When completed, the CR 1250, Midkiff and Cotton Flat overpasses will provide commuters and trucking interests a safer and more efficient I-20 corridor.

Pulice Construction was awarded the CR 1250 bridge project with a bid of approximately $59.1 million. James Construction was awarded the Midkiff bridge project with a bid of approximately $36.3 million. FNF Construction was awarded the Cotton Flat bridge project with a bid of approximately $68.5 million.

Ahead of the Midkiff closure, north-south travelers on Midkiff need to plan for alternate routes and provide extra time for travel. When the existing bridge is closed, both Midkiff and Cotton Flat will be unavailable for north-south travel across I-20. This will push traffic to LP 250, Antelope Trail & SH 349 and commuters should expect longer than normal travel time on these north-south roadways.

While Business 20 provides alternate east-west connection between SH 349 and LP 250 north of I-20, County Road 140 provides alternate east-west connection south of the interstate. The overpass at CR 1250 and county road extension is expected to open in summer of 2023 providing additional east-west connection from CR 1250 to LP 250 along Cholla Road.

Midkiff Road is expected to reopen in early spring of 2024. Cotton Flat Road will reopen shortly after in spring 2024.

Today's top stories