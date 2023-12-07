List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Thunder Creek Equipment Names Brandon Varness as New Territory Sales Manager of Upper Midwest

    Thu December 07, 2023 - Midwest Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Brandon Varness
    Brandon Varness

    Thunder Creek Equipment has named Brandon Varness the new territory sales manager of the upper Midwest, serving Thunder Creek dealers and customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and eastern Montana.

    Varness will focus on providing fueling and daily fluids solutions for businesses ranging from earthmoving and agriculture to fuel and oil delivery services.

    Thunder Creek manufactures and sells a full range of mobile fueling and service solutions. This includes the original multi-tank, bulk diesel trailers that allow businesses to haul up to 920 gal. of diesel without a HAZMAT endorsement, and the company's proprietary 2-in-1, closed-loop system for handling diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

    Varness is based in Minnesota and comes to Thunder Creek with more than five years of sales management and development for fluid handling and storage solutions, and more than 10 years of industrial and technical sales experience.

    "Brandon understands better than most the critical role that fluids play in the day-to-day operation of capital equipment on farms, jobsites and industrial businesses," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "His appointment underscores a commitment to our dealers and customers in the region that Thunder Creek is invested in revolutionizing the way people fuel and service their equipment."

    For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.

    For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.




