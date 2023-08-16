(UMF photo)

Several projects are ongoing this summer at the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) that focus on cost savings, sustainability and meeting residential student needs, the college announced on its website Aug. 14.

"These campus upgrades are an important investment in Farmington's future," noted UMF President Joseph McDonnell. "They will help the university be more cost effective and attractive to today's students while also continuing in our commitment to being a good steward for our environment."

To advance the effort, UMF has entered into a contract with Trane, a leader in energy solutions, and its Energy Savings Performance program to increase the energy efficiency of campus facilities and lower campus operating costs.

The 18-month, $11 million project is in keeping with UMF's commitment to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency and is being financed and paid back with energy savings and rebates generated by a series of sustainability-focused campus improvements.

Those upgrades will help the college become 97 percent free from fossil fuel, according to UMF, and are estimated to save the university $400,000 each year beginning in 2024.

UMF's planned upgrades include installing high-efficiency heat pumps, lighting, heating control systems, and plumbing. New rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units also will be put in. Building envelopes — the physical materials that separate the internal and external building environments — are also being upgraded to improve their efficiency the school noted.

Additionally, a second biomass boiler will be added to the current UMF Biomass Plant to heat campus hot water during the warmer months in late spring, summer and early fall. The unit will supplement Farmington's current biomass boiler that provides heat to buildings throughout campus.

UMF's biomass facility began operation in 2016 and soon replaced 95 percent of the heating oil the university previously required, while also reducing its carbon emissions by at least 3,000 tons a year. Both units will continue to use locally sourced Maine wood chips in support of the local economy.

Rehabbing Two Residence Halls Also Set to Begin

Other significant campus improvements at the university are the renovation of UMF Mallett and Purington, two of Farmington's historical and much-loved residence halls. That project also will bring both facilities into compliance with the federal American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and better meet residential student needs.

The renovations will include extensive upgrades to each building's electrical service, plumbing and bathrooms. Multi-user restrooms will be transformed to modern single-user facilities.

CHA Consulting Inc., a Portland, Maine-based company, is providing the design and construction for the renovation effort on the residence halls, according to UMF.

Funding for the year-long, $5.4 million Mallett and Purington residence hall project was obtained through the public infrastructure investment secured by the University of Maine System, with the support of Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Legislature

McDonnell expressed his thanks to the governor and the two state entities "for their continued support and to our facility staff who are working hard to make this all possible."

Other summer campus improvements will include the addition of a nursing SIM lab to support the collaborative UMF/University of Maine at Augusta nursing program, as well as updated exterior siding and lighting for the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center, and other ADA improvements.

