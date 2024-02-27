List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Topcon Announces Availability of Versatile GNSS Receiver

    Tue February 27, 2024 - National Edition
    Topcon


    The HiPer CR is a compact and lightweight GNSS receiver designed for centimeter-level, real-time kinematic (RTK) accuracy for professionals engaged in a wide range of applications in the surveying, construction, engineering, forestry and mining industries.
    Photo courtesy of Topcon
    Topcon Positioning Systems has announced the latest addition to its HiPer family of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers.

    The HiPer CR is a compact and lightweight GNSS receiver designed for centimeter-level, real-time kinematic (RTK) accuracy for professionals engaged in a wide range of applications in the surveying, construction, engineering, forestry and mining industries. It joins a portfolio of fuller-featured high accuracy receivers, including the HiPer HR and VR.

    The HiPer CR provides multi-constellation tracking, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS. It can be used in a variety of configurations, including as a network RTK rover, in base and rover setups, and integrated hybrid use with a robotic total station.

    "When used as a network rover with Topnet Live — the company's global GNSS correction service — the HiPer CR will have access to high-quality data corrections to enable increased efficiency and productivity," said Ray Kerwin, director, global product planning.

    "Users can also select to use the receiver as part of a Hybrid Positioning system, which means they can use a robotic total station for prism measurements or can switch to GNSS measurement with the HiPer CR for obstructed areas like warehouses, trailers or buildings. With Hybrid Positioning, users have the versatility to switch between these modes quickly and efficiently, whatever the job site circumstances demand," he said.

    For more information, visit topconpositioning.com.




