    Topcon Champions Next Generation of Surveyors With Sponsorship of Get Kids into Survey Ambassador Hub

    Thu February 22, 2024 - National Edition
    Topcon


    By sponsoring a homework project with GKiS, Topcon also will have its own unique GKiS cartoon character, Yumi the Wildcat Survey Ninja.
    Photo courtesy of Topcon
    By sponsoring a homework project with GKiS, Topcon also will have its own unique GKiS cartoon character, Yumi the Wildcat Survey Ninja.

    Topcon Positioning Systems has expanded its support of the Get Kids into Survey (GKiS) project, becoming the sole sponsor of the Global Brand Ambassador Hub.

    The new platform will provide a comprehensive set of resources to the project's Brand Ambassadors, a global community of volunteers who visit schools to champion surveying as a career and introduce students to the surveying and geospatial industries.

    Get Kids into Survey began in 2017, when founder Elaine Ball created a poster that surveyors could use to explain their work to their children. Since then, the project has continued to demystify the work of surveyors for young audiences, supported by an industry well aware of the need to attract the next generation of surveyors.

    The sponsorship is the latest in Topcon's longstanding support of GKiS. The Hub will allow GKiS to develop and host resources for the global network of Ambassadors to use when exhibiting at careers fairs, providing workshops and organizing educational activities across more than 30 countries.

    By sponsoring a homework project with GKiS, Topcon also will have its own unique GKiS cartoon character, Yumi the Wildcat Survey Ninja. Yumi will be the face of the Topcon brand to young aspiring surveyors and be given her own Character Spotlight on the GKiS blog.

    Michael Gomes, VP of sustainability and global CSR at Topcon, said, "The geospatial and construction industries are suffering from a critical shortfall in the skills-based workforce, which limits growth. It's therefore vital that we increase awareness and understanding of surveying as a potential career path for young people. By sponsoring the Ambassador Hub, we're aiming to raise the profile of surveying and skills-based construction work in education spaces and ensure a prosperous future for this industry that we love."

    Research by Topcon saw almost a third of construction managers across Europe identify skills shortages as one of the major challenges they face on projects, due in part to more experienced employees leaving the industry combined with a lack of new recruits. Get Kids into Survey is just one example of the outreach and education programs needed to reverse this trend.

    Elaine Ball, co-founder of Get Kids into Survey, said, "The GKiS project is about lifting the lid on the geospatial and survey industries for young people, and showing that they are exciting, future-gazing and technology-driven careers. Topcon's support has been invaluable in growing GKiS from that first poster to a global network of Ambassadors and resources, and the new Hub will give them access to high-quality resources that will help them become the best advocates they can be for surveying among young people."

    For more information about Topcon, visit www.topconpositioning.com. For more information about Get Kids into Survey, visit www.getkidsintosurvey.com




