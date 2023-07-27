List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Topcon Solutions Store Acquires Pennsylvania-based Boyd Instrument and Supply

    Thu July 27, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Topcon


    Boyd Instrument and Supply of Horsham, Pa., is now part of the TSS North American retail channel and joins a growing network of stores, currently across 20 states.
    Boyd Instrument and Supply of Horsham, Pa., is now part of the TSS North American retail channel and joins a growing network of stores, currently across 20 states.

    Topcon Positioning Systems announced a new addition to its Topcon Solutions Store (TSS) organization. Boyd Instrument and Supply of Horsham, Pa., is now part of the TSS North American retail channel and joins a growing network of stores, currently across 20 states.

    "Boyd Instrument and Supply established a remarkable reputation over the years, building a loyal customer base through its outstanding service and strong relationships with clients. They have been a valued Topcon dealer through the years and we are excited to bring John Boyd and his team into the Topcon Solutions Store network of stores," said Mark Contino, vice president of North American retail distribution, Topcon.

    "John understands the importance of strong relationships with customers and the value of providing cutting-edge technology and expertise. It's the alignment of values that makes this such a great opportunity for everyone involved."

    "This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for our customers to have access to an even broader range of products, technical support, training and industry-leading expertise. The acquisition enhances our ability to meet and exceed the needs of our valued customers," said Boyd, who served as president of the dealership and who has joined the TSS organization.

    "The shared commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest technological advancements will remain at the forefront. We are dedicated to ensuring that all customers, both existing and new, continue to receive the highest level of support, expertise and access to the most advanced positioning solutions available," Contino said.

    For more information, visit topconsolutions.com.




