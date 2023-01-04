List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Trenches Tools, Equipment From TT Technologies to Be Displayed at ConExpo '23

Wed January 04, 2023 - National Edition
TT Technologies


The Grundodrill 5X compact directional drill will be on display at ConExpo.
The Grundodrill 5X compact directional drill will be on display at ConExpo.

TT Technologies will be displaying its full line of trenchless piercing tools, pipe ramming tools and pipe bursting tools, at ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas.

Attendees will be able to see the complete line of trenchless equipment including the new Grundodrill 5X compact HDD, the Grundoburst static pipe bursting system, Grundocrack pneumatic pipe bursting tools, Grundomat piercing tools, Grundowinch cable pulling winches and Grundoram pipe ramming tools.

Grundowinch cable pulling winches are ideal for a variety of projects and applications including pulling cameras, pipe liners, electrical cables and new pipe sliplining.

The Grundoburst static pipe bursting system utilizes a specially designed bladed cutter head to make bursting ductile iron and steel pipe possible. The Grundoburst systems range in size from 45 to 287 tons of pullback force and can be used to burst pipe from 4 to 48 in.

Grundocrack pneumatic pipe bursting tools can be used to burst fracturable pipe from 4 to 54 in in diameter. Grundoram pneumatic pipe ramming tools can be used to ram steel casings ranging in size from 6 through 144 in. in diameter.




Today's top stories

Chicago Celebrates Historical Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

New Jersey's Fort Monmouth Revealed as Site for Massive $848M Netflix Studio

Intel Selects Bechtel for Phase I of New Albany Facilities

Bobcat's S86, T86 Loaders Set New Industry Benchmarks

Lindy Paving Makes the Subgrade Using Unique Technique

As AUSA Debuts e-Model, Other Dumpers Continue Thriving

Ryvit to Accelerate, Expand Trimble's Connected Construction Workflows

CityPlace Bringing Housing Back to Burlington, Vt.'s Urban Renewal Zone



 

Read more about...

CONEXPO ConExpo 2023 TT Technologies underground utilities






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA