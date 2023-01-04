The Grundodrill 5X compact directional drill will be on display at ConExpo.

TT Technologies will be displaying its full line of trenchless piercing tools, pipe ramming tools and pipe bursting tools, at ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas.

Attendees will be able to see the complete line of trenchless equipment including the new Grundodrill 5X compact HDD, the Grundoburst static pipe bursting system, Grundocrack pneumatic pipe bursting tools, Grundomat piercing tools, Grundowinch cable pulling winches and Grundoram pipe ramming tools.

Grundowinch cable pulling winches are ideal for a variety of projects and applications including pulling cameras, pipe liners, electrical cables and new pipe sliplining.

The Grundoburst static pipe bursting system utilizes a specially designed bladed cutter head to make bursting ductile iron and steel pipe possible. The Grundoburst systems range in size from 45 to 287 tons of pullback force and can be used to burst pipe from 4 to 48 in.

Grundocrack pneumatic pipe bursting tools can be used to burst fracturable pipe from 4 to 54 in in diameter. Grundoram pneumatic pipe ramming tools can be used to ram steel casings ranging in size from 6 through 144 in. in diameter.

