List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    TxDOT Designates Second South Padre Island Causeway Project as State Roadway

    Tue January 09, 2024 - West Edition #1
    TxDOT


    The designation opens additional funding sources to accelerate development and construction of the new bridge and roadway, to be built between FM 106 and Park Road 100 on South Padre Island.
    Photo courtesy of TxDOT
    The designation opens additional funding sources to accelerate development and construction of the new bridge and roadway, to be built between FM 106 and Park Road 100 on South Padre Island.

    The second South Padre Island causeway project is moving forward in development as the Texas Transportation Commission added the future roadway, SH 104, to the state highway system. The designation opens additional funding sources to accelerate development and construction of the new bridge and roadway, to be built between FM 106 and Park Road 100 on South Padre Island.

    "The commission action today was an important first step for the planning, development, and construction of the second causeway project," said Texas Transportation Commissioner Alex Meade. "Like other projects around the state, if the second causeway project moves forward after the environmental review process it will require a significant partnership between TxDOT and local entities, including the CCRMA and the Rio Grande Valley MPO. Local partners will need to participate in providing significant local funding along with TxDOT funding to fund this project."

    Cameron County and the TxDOT Pharr District requested the designation and have continuously prioritized building a second causeway, which would also be beneficial for hurricane evacuations and emergency operations.

    "I want to personally thank Governor Abbott, TxDOT Chairman Bruce Bugg, and the Members of the Transportation Commission along with TxDOT Administration, our own Pharr District Office, and the entire Rio Grande Valley delegation in Austin for supporting the transition of the SPI 2nd Causeway project onto a TxDOT On-System project," said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

    TxDOT is the reviewing agency for the environmental document being prepared by the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA) that is locally-funded via a partnership with Cameron County, South Padre Island, and the CCRMA.

    Environmental clearance is expected by fall of 2026. Construction could begin as early as 2029.

    The existing Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, built in 1971, is currently the only roadway that connects South Padre Island to Port Isabel. Back in September of 2001, the causeway partially collapsed after being struck by a barge.




    Today's top stories

    Cooper Green Mercy Health Makes Headway On $120M Project

    Crews Build $250M Water Plant in St. Paul, Minn.

    Portion of North Carolina's I-42 Reaches Last Year of Work

    ABC: Nonresidential Construction Adds Nearly 12,000 Jobs in December

    Technology Revolution: Three Key Advancements Changing Industry

    First Phase of Proposed 12-Mi. Virginia Beach Trail Receives $14.9M in Federal Funding

    Infrastructure Upgrades On Highways Save Texans $3B

    ABC: Final Independent Contractor Rule Will Create More Confusion, Litigation Chaos



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA