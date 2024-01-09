Photo courtesy of TxDOT The designation opens additional funding sources to accelerate development and construction of the new bridge and roadway, to be built between FM 106 and Park Road 100 on South Padre Island.

The second South Padre Island causeway project is moving forward in development as the Texas Transportation Commission added the future roadway, SH 104, to the state highway system. The designation opens additional funding sources to accelerate development and construction of the new bridge and roadway, to be built between FM 106 and Park Road 100 on South Padre Island.

"The commission action today was an important first step for the planning, development, and construction of the second causeway project," said Texas Transportation Commissioner Alex Meade. "Like other projects around the state, if the second causeway project moves forward after the environmental review process it will require a significant partnership between TxDOT and local entities, including the CCRMA and the Rio Grande Valley MPO. Local partners will need to participate in providing significant local funding along with TxDOT funding to fund this project."

Cameron County and the TxDOT Pharr District requested the designation and have continuously prioritized building a second causeway, which would also be beneficial for hurricane evacuations and emergency operations.

"I want to personally thank Governor Abbott, TxDOT Chairman Bruce Bugg, and the Members of the Transportation Commission along with TxDOT Administration, our own Pharr District Office, and the entire Rio Grande Valley delegation in Austin for supporting the transition of the SPI 2nd Causeway project onto a TxDOT On-System project," said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

TxDOT is the reviewing agency for the environmental document being prepared by the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA) that is locally-funded via a partnership with Cameron County, South Padre Island, and the CCRMA.

Environmental clearance is expected by fall of 2026. Construction could begin as early as 2029.

The existing Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, built in 1971, is currently the only roadway that connects South Padre Island to Port Isabel. Back in September of 2001, the causeway partially collapsed after being struck by a barge.

Today's top stories