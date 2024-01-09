List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    TxDOT's Atlanta District, Missouri Petroluem Win Seal Coat Top Honor

    Tue January 09, 2024 - West Edition #1
    TxDOT


    (L-R): 2023 TXAPA President Jason Exum, Texas A&M Transportation Institute Research Fellow Dr. Jon Epps, TxDOT Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells, Missouri Petroleum Project Superintendent Jason Ingram, TxDOT Atlanta District Seal Coat Specialist Cody Fuller, TxDOT Atlanta District Director of Construction Kim Garner and TxDOT Chief Engineer Lance Simmons.
    Photo courtesy of TxDOT
    A Texas Department of Transportation project covering several counties in northeast Texas won top honors at the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association's annual meeting in San Antonio.

    TxDOT's Atlanta District, along with the contractor, Missouri Petroleum of Bullard, Texas, won the Region Four Dr. Jon A. Epps Quality Seal Coat Award for its 2022 district-wide seal coat project.

    Seal coating a highway is a process that involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone. The process prolongs the life of the roadway by preserving the pavement structure and improving skid resistance.

    Roadways receiving a seal coat in 2022 and stretching a minimum of five miles long were nominated by TxDOT districts across Texas. The roadways were then grouped into six regions for evaluation by a panel of judges, who selected winners in each region. Roadways evaluated in the Atlanta District included US 259 in Morris County, FM 1970 in Panola County and FM 49 in Upshur County. The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties.

    "This is the third year we have won this award, which shows the commitment our district has to excellence," said Atlanta District Director of Construction Kim Garner. "Roadways are evaluated on the quality of the roadway preparation prior to sealing, ride, performance of the seal coat, and appearance," Garner said.

    TXAPA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of the asphalt pavement industry.




