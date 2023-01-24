In addition to this year’s Pinnacle Award, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana also won the Speciality Excavation Products Performance Leader award. (Vermeer photo)

Vermeer Texas-Louisiana celebrated the coveted Vermeer Pinnacle designation presented by Vermeer Corporation at its annual Dealer Year End meeting in Florida.

The Pinnacle Award is earned in recognition of the dealership's top-performing efforts in 2022 in the areas of sales, marketing, equipment lifecycle support and safety and providing a superior customer experience, as well as for training employees.

"Vermeer Pinnacle dealers provide an exemplary customer experience," said Tony Briggs, vice president of lifecycle solutions of Vermeer Corporation. "This award highlights dealers across the globe who consistently led in a variety of key business performance metrics.

In addition to this year's Pinnacle Award, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana also won the Speciality Excavation Products Performance Leader award. Vermeer Texas-Louisiana brings industrial equipment solutions to the state of Texas and southern Louisiana.

About Vermeer Corporation

Vermeer delivers a real impact in a progressing world through the manufacture of high-quality agricultural, underground construction, surface mining, tree care and environmental equipment. With a reputation for durability and reliability, that equipment is backed by localized customer service and support provided by independent dealers around the world. For more information about Vermeer, products, the dealer network and financing options, visit Vermeer.com.

About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Vermeer Texas-Louisiana is the authorized dealer for Vermeer equipment in Texas and southern Louisiana with 12 locations across the region. Vermeer Texas-Louisiana provides dedicated sales, rentals, parts and service support for customers in the tree care, landscaping, wood waste recycling, and underground construction industries. For more information on Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, visit VermeerTexas.com.

Today's top stories