    Vermeer Southeast Announces Promotion of David Kintz to COO

    Mon January 15, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Vermeer Southeast


    David Kintz
    Photo courtesy of Vermeer Southeast
    David Kintz

    Vermeer Southeast (VSE), a 100 percent employee-owned company (ESOP), announced the promotion of David Kintz from vice president of operations to chief operating officer.

    Since joining VSE in 2007, Kintz has served in multiple roles over his tenure. He first started in sales for the company's Caribbean territories and then served as a regional manager and regional operations manager for southeast Florida.

    In 2021, Kintz was appointed director of operations, rising to VP of operations in 2022.

    Scott Coley, president and CEO, stated, "David has repeatedly shown to be one of our most respected leaders, embodying our strong company culture and reflecting our core values. Over the years, David has proven to be open, honest, and transparent in his leadership through solid communication and relationship-building."

    Kintz's primary focus areas will be operational integrity, interdepartmental alignment, financial health, and driving the mission and culture of VSE.

    Since 1967, Vermeer Southeast has served the southeast with equipment, parts, service, and the right productivity solutions for tree care, landscape, wood waste, recycling, pipeline, utility installation, solar and vacuum excavation. The company's corporate office is in Orlando, with Florida store locations in Boynton Beach, Clearwater, Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Pensacola. Georgia locations include Buford, Marietta and Savannah, as well as a location in Birmingham, Ala.

    Vermeer Southeast also serves the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda as Vermeer Islands.

    For more information, visit www.VermeerSoutheast.com.




