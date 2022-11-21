List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Caterpillar, Axenox Strike Intellectual Property Acquisition Agreement for Oxclaw, Bullox

Mon November 21, 2022 - National Edition
Caterpillar


Oxclaw's three-dimensional textured screen provides lateral compaction confinement to asphalt material.
Oxclaw's three-dimensional textured screen provides lateral compaction confinement to asphalt material.

Caterpillar Inc. announced the company has entered into an agreement with construction solutions supplier Axenox Inc. to acquire the intellectual properties of two of the company's asphalt paving screed products.

Under the agreement, Oxclaw textured screed plates and Bullox modular screed plate system will be available options exclusively for Cat asphalt paving customers.

A significant departure from the industry standard, Oxclaw's three-dimensional textured screed provides lateral compaction confinement to asphalt material. This improves mat density and smoothness as well as density at the joint to reduce compaction expense and improve chances of achieving pay bonuses.

Screed cast plates are made with high strength chromium carbide, delivering high wear resistance and longer life in the field.

A new way to secure the plate to the screed, the Bullox system reduces screed plate change time up 80 percent, from days to less than four hours, lowering costs and maximizing paver uptime availability, according to the manufacturer. After a one-time installation of the insulated conductor plate, simple screed plate changes are completed using a lock-and-go system, eliminating the need to access and remove the nuts and bolts.

The Axenox screed system will be exclusively available for Cat customers and supported by the extensive Cat dealer network.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.




