Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced a new attachment kit that allows 14-ton excavators to be converted into rotating pipelayers, offering a simple solution for users who don't want to buy a dedicated pipelayer and who have been using conventional excavators for the work, according to the manufacturer.

"The pipelayer attachment kit is aimed at customers placing pipe in cities and municipalities where space is at a premium. Our 14-ton excavators are the right size for this type of work, so pairing the kit to these machines made sense," said Todd Cannegieter, product manager, attachments and special applications, Volvo CE.

"If you're not lowering in pipe regularly, it can be hard to justify the investment in a dedicated pipelayer or side boom. We wanted to give customers another option."

Convertible and Maneuverable

The rotating pipelayer kit fits conventional Volvo CE 14-ton crawler excavators — the EC140EL and ECR145E. The pipelaying boom simply attaches to the main boom of the excavator, converting from excavator to pipelayer (or vice versa) in about one hour.

The components are robust and can safely handle pipes up to 20 in. (50 cm), with a rated load of 7,300 lbs. (3.3 tons). Max working height is 24 ft. (7.3 m) and max working depth is 50 ft. (15.24 m).

When it comes to transport, excavators with the pipelayer kit can be readied for transit in minutes: just load and go — no crane or extra people required, saving time, money and hassle, according to the manufacturer.

Getting all of this versatility in a single machine means operators can get the job done easier, quicker, safer and at a lower cost.

Unlike a traditional side boom pipelayer, Volvo's rotating superstructure solution means the machine is far more maneuverable, with no need to constantly reposition its tracks.

The short-swing radius ECR145E can perform pipelaying work on busy two-lane streets while leaving one lane open for traffic, making it ideal for pipelaying in urban areas. This pipelayer configuration also gives the ECR145E the same lifting capacity as its standard excavator sibling, the EC140EL.

Comfort, Safety and Cost Savings

Unlike a side boom, the operator will always face the load, helping to reduce fatigue. An excavator-based pipelayer also will be more familiar to most operators, which could help with recruitment, training and productivity.

Operators are further supported by Volvo's Load Moment Indicator, which ensures safe operation up to a 10-degree slope. The system monitors load weights and sends audio and visual alerts. It also includes a standard anti-two-block system.

There are maintenance advantages with the kit as well, according to the manufacturer. This pipelayer configuration has almost all components in common with a standard 14-ton excavator, so it's simple to find parts and keeps maintenance costs low.

The kit was developed in response to customers' need for a simpler solution to lower pipes into trenches. Now they can easily switch from a use-anywhere excavator to a dedicated pipelayer — and back again.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.