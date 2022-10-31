The updates include increasing the maximum speed to 12.4 mph, the option to fit a parallel linkage that delivers high breakout torque in various applications, additional operator-friendly features and improved charging.

Volvo Construction Equipment has upgraded its zero-emissions, low-noise L20 and L25 Electric compact wheel loaders just as deliveries are starting in North America, meaning every customer here will get the new versions of the machines with enhanced uptime, versatility and operator comfort.

The updates include increasing the maximum speed to 12.4 mph, the option to fit a parallel linkage that delivers high breakout torque in various applications, additional operator-friendly features and improved charging.

"As the first commercially available fully electric wheel loaders on the market, the L25 Electric and L20 Electric were already unique. These upgrades take them to another level with improved comfort, productivity and uptime," said Lars Arnold, electromobility product manager, Volvo CE.

Increased Comfort, Convenience

The L25 Electric compact wheel loader was unveiled in 2019 and customer shipments began in Europe in the spring of 2020 and in North America this past summer. Volvo CE began accepting orders for the L20 Electric earlier this year, and North American deliveries start soon. Both models offer zero exhaust emissions, lower noise and comparable performance to diesel equivalents.

All North American customers will receive the updated L25 and L20 Electric models. The upgrades include lower noise levels inside and outside the cab, due to a new hydraulic pump and the relocation of the main control valve from the cab to the front frame.

Additionally, operators in colder climates will appreciate the new programmable cab heater option, which allows them to easily choose the times and days of the week when they would like to arrive in a prewarmed and defrosted cab.

Operator comfort also is enhanced, due to a more ergonomic joystick with the latest design on the market.

A new electric parking brake improves uptime with hill-hold functionality: a convenient automatic feature for operators working on inclines or rough terrain. And because the disc brake in the former model is now replaced by a spring-applied and hydraulic-released wet-disc brake, related maintenance requirements are removed, helping to cut costs and machine downtime.

The time it takes to achieve a full charge from zero is only six hours with the 6 kW on-board charger if used with a 240V socket or level 2 public charging station. Speedier charging is available with optional off-board DC fast chargers at 11.5 kW or 17.3 kW. When this is combined with the newly launched electric machine management application, customers can further boost uptime by keeping track of charging status, battery level and location to help manage the charging process more efficiently.

Volvo CE recently launched an online tool that allows customers to configure an electric machine to their liking and see the suggested retail price. Visit the Volvo CE site to build and quote an L25 or L20 Electric compact wheel loader.

Today's top stories