Volvo Construction Equipment is entering the 50-ton class for excavators with two models — the EC530E and EC550E — that have digging and lifting forces normally found in 60-ton machines, giving contractors the performance they need to excel in heavy-duty digging, mass excavation and large-scale site preparation.

"When Volvo CE enters a new size class, we want to meet the needs of our customers while also making an impression," said Sejong Ko, product manager, excavators, at Volvo CE. "We've done that with the EC530E and EC550E excavators. Contractors get the power of a larger machine at a lower weight, along with additional fuel-saving and uptime-enhancing features."

The EC530E and EC550E feature the highest engine power in the class, providing high tractive force and swing torque. When coupled with large buckets, the EC530E and EC550E are perfectly suited to fill articulated haulers in the 30- to 40-ton class, requiring fewer passes to load them and reducing cycle times. This combination can boost productivity by up to 20 percent, according to the manufacturer.

Also characteristic of bigger equipment is the super-rigid reinforced undercarriage, providing durability and strength. This is supported by equally sturdy lower and upper frames.

The EC550E undercarriage has a long and wide lower frame, giving it extra stability when working with heavier loads. The undercarriage on the EC530E, meanwhile, shares the same transportation dimensions — and loading convenience — as Volvo's 48-ton EC480E. Both machines' boom and arm boast a larger pin size for added strength. Also, like all Volvo excavators, both models are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entirety of the initial ownership period.

Fuel Efficiency With IMVT

The electro hydraulics system contributes to a 25 percent improvement in fuel efficiency due to Independent Metering Valve Technology (IMVT) that, due to intelligent electronic control, offers more precise operation and efficiency than a traditional mechanically coupled hydraulic system. Engine pump optimization lowers engine speed while maintaining power.

The EC530E and EC550E offer high levels of control and efficiency for all applications, including creep mode for precise lift-and-carry work and optional Comfort Drive Control (CDC). CDC helps reduce operator fatigue by allowing the excavator to be steered with joystick rollers instead of pedals.

Operators also can select functions like boom/swing and boom/travel priority, which enables one function to take the lead over another. The boom-down speed also can be adjusted, giving optimum control for tasks that require extra precision. New boom-and-arm bounce reduction technology lessens machine shock.

Productivity and Uptime Features

Operators are further assisted by the optional Dig Assist machine control system, powered by Volvo Co-Pilot and designed to deliver excavation accuracy in a fraction of the time of conventional methods.

To increase uptime, hydraulic pilot lines have been removed, reducing the number of couplings needed. Maintenance time and costs are further reduced by the recent extension of Volvo engine oil change intervals to 1,000 hours when using Volvo VDS 4.5 oil.

The EC530E and EC550E are eligible for ActiveCare Direct, Volvo's advanced telematics service.

For more information, visit volvoce.com/na.

