Volvo Trucks North America recognizes the outstanding achievements of TEC Equipment and Calmont Truck Centre as the recipients of the prestigious 2023 U.S. and Canadian Dealer Groups of the Year awards, respectively.

This recognition underscores their exceptional contributions in critical areas, including sales volume, market share, training investments, and commitment to sustainability initiatives.

The 2023 U.S. Dealer Group of the Year title was awarded to TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks' largest West Coast dealer. Led by dealer principal David Thompson, TEC Equipment's remarkable performance extends to being awarded the Regional Dealer Group of the Year for the Central and West regions. Notably, its Fontana location played a pivotal role in the development of the Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealership sales and service training program, securing its position as the first certified location.

"We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious title of Volvo 2023 U.S. Dealer Group of the Year. This recognition echoes the enduring partnership we have forged with Volvo Trucks over the years. At TEC Equipment, we are not just truck dealers; we are educators, advocates, and partners in progress," said David Thompson, founder and chief executive officer, TEC Equipment.

"Our commitment goes beyond selling trucks — it's about empowering our customers with knowledge and helping them navigate the regulatory landscape and available grants and incentives. We believe that an informed customer is an empowered customer and always go the extra mile for our customers to ensure that they have the insights and resources needed to be successful in the ever-evolving transportation industry."

Calmont Truck Centre, a Canadian-based dealership group with two full-line dealerships in Calgary and Edmonton, serving the province of Alberta since 1988, received the 2023 Canadian Dealer Group of the Year award. Under the leadership of dealer principal Darren Currie, Calmont Truck Centre's commitment to providing best-in-class transportation solutions and outstanding customer service has been key to this prestigious recognition.

The dealership group expanded capacity by opening a new Volvo facility in 2019 with 20 service bays and 37,000 sq. ft. allowing all employees to function under one roof.

"We are honored to be awarded the Volvo 2023 Canadian Dealer Group of the Year. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment and dedication to supporting our customers and providing best-in-class transportation solutions," said Darren Currie, dealer principal, Calmont Truck Centre.

"We believe in delivering not just vehicles, but a world-class experience that drives success for our dealership, our customers, and Volvo Trucks. This accolade is not just a reflection of our achievements, but a celebration of the strong relationships we have built with our customers."

When presenting the awards, Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America noted, "TEC Equipment and Calmont Truck Centre have been instrumental in enhancing Volvo Trucks' market presence and customer satisfaction, demonstrating unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch vehicles and services. Given their remarkable performance in all criteria, we are thrilled to recognize TEC Equipment as the 2023 U.S. Volvo Dealer Group of the Year and Calmont Truck Centre as the 2023 Canadian Volvo Dealer Group of the Year."

The winners of the Dealer Group of the Year Award were unveiled at Volvo Trucks' recent annual awards dinner in Las Vegas. The ceremony also included the recognition of regional winners, highlighting outstanding performances across the United States:

Central Region: TEC Equipment

Northeast Region: S & S Truck Sales

Southeast Region: Nacarato Truck Center

Southwest Region: Bruckner's Truck & Equipment

West Region: TEC Equipment

