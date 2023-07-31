List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Wacker Neuson Offers LTV4L Compact LED Light Tower Model

    Mon July 31, 2023 - National Edition
    Wacker Neuson


    The LTV4L's compact-body design and vertical mast enable 18 units to fit on a 48-ft. flatbed trailer or 20 units on a 53-ft. trailer.
    Wacker Neuson's LED light tower, the LTV4L, is powered by a Kohler engine and features four long-lasting 300 Watt LED lights that provide excellent coverage for diverse applications.

    The life expectancy of the LED lamps is up to 50,000 hours and, with the 145-gal. fuel tank, users can expect up to 187 hours of run time (lights only).

    The LTV4L provides instant on/off operation with no time needed to warm up or cool down. The LTV4L offers big benefits in a small package. The compact-body design and vertical mast enable 18 units to fit on a 48-ft. flatbed trailer or 20 units on a 53-ft. trailer. The foldable tongue minimizes the machine footprint for shipping and rental yard storage. Fork pockets and a lifting eye make it easy to load, unload and place the machine.

    The light tower is designed for long hours of lighting and a 1,000 hour oil change interval.

    The convenient and versatile LTV4L offers an adjustable vertical mast that extends up to 23 ft. and can rotate 360 degrees for optimum light flexibility. The LED fixtures can be adjusted by hand to focus light exactly where it is needed. The 4 kW auxiliary power with 120 V 12A duplex GFCI receptacles provide added power for onsite power tools.

    A variety of accessories and options are available to provide greater flexibility for rental centers and end users. Unique to the LTV4L is the optional diffuser that is easy to use and does not require machine modifications to install. Diffusers can be placed on the lights as needed to reduce glare without complicated or costly balloon systems.

    Additional options include a cold weather package for use in extreme climates and an auto-start Deep Sea Controller with photocell light sensor that automatically turns the lights on at dusk and off at dawn.

    Wacker Neuson's LTV4L joins the LTV6L LED model. Both light towers are flexible for a variety of applications, providing whiter, consistent light for general construction job sites, site prep, concrete pours, sporting and special events, parking lots security, emergency and disaster relief and road/bridge work.




