West Side Tractor, a heavy equipment provider headquartered in Lisle, Ill., announced a new partnership with Shuttlewagon effective July 2022. Shuttlewagon, a division of Wabtec Corporation and a manufacturer of rail car handling solutions, has appointed West Side Tractor as the exclusive authorized dealer serving Illinois, Indiana and southern Michigan.

For more than 50 years, Shuttlewagon has been a leader in the design and production of diesel- and electric-powered mobile railcar movers, helping improve workplace safety and operational performance. No other mobile railcar mover manufacturer offers such an extensive and innovation-rich product line-up to meet highly technical and complex solutions, according to the company.

"We are very excited about adding Shuttlewagon to our robust product portfolio. Shuttlewagon's stellar reputation and commitment to customer service, combined with their top-notch products, made it a very attractive opportunity for us," said Brian Benck, West Side Tractor vice president of sales. "The Shuttlewagon products also have synergy with our sister company, RCE Equipment Solutions, that has long roots in the rail industry."

To lead this new area of the business, Benck introduced Nick Stipanovich to the West Side Tractor team. Stipanovich's primary role will be business development manager of the Shuttlewagon line, responsible for sales, rental and coordination of the product support strategy.

As a Joliet, Ill., native, Stipanovich grew up in a construction family and was involved with machinery of all types at the family excavating business. His passion for equipment led to a sales position with Illinois Truck and Equipment. Throughout the last 12 years, Stipanovich sold and supported an assortment of heavy equipment products to a diverse customer base.

"From years of spotting construction sites, my eye has quickly been retrained to identify rail spurs. I am looking forward to meeting many great new people and assisting them with finding a safe and cost-effective solution for their rail logistics needs," said Stipanovich.

West Side Tractor will provide 24/7 service in the field on Shuttlewagon products, utilizing the dealership's large service technician team to provide convenient, preventative maintenance, as well as prompt emergency repair response. West Side Tractor facilities are equipped to perform repairs and rebuilds and have Shuttlewagon parts and components stocked and ready to go. Shuttlewagon rental inventory also is available.

"West Side Tractor Sales is an experienced, full-service dealer that perfectly suits our national dealer expansion strategy," said John Connor, vice president and general manager of Shuttlewagon. "This relationship enhances our value proposition to provide our clients and customers the best products, rental, parts and service in the industry."

"We're extremely thrilled to be able to partner with such an established customer-focused company as West Side Tractor and have a great extension of our team with Nick Stipanovich on board," said Tim Karnitz, region sales manager of Shuttlewagon. "Like Shuttlewagon, West Side Tractor thrives on customer service and providing quick and exceptional support for new, used, rentals, parts and service. Our customers in the Midwest are in good hands with West Side Tractor."

For inquiries, contact Nick Stipanovich at [email protected] or 630/659-9604.

For more information, visit shuttlewagon.com or westsidetractorsales.com.

